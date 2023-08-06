Spaniard Confesses to Murdering Colombian Lover in Koh Phangan

According to authorities, a Spanish man acknowledged to killing his Colombian physician lover and dismembering his body before putting parts of it in a landfill on Koh Phangan and his skull and other pieces in the water.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, was taken to the Koh Phangan police station on Friday for questioning in connection with the disappearance of Colombian national Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44. According to a person familiar with the inquiry, he originally denied any involvement but finally admitted to the act following extensive questioning by police.

The suspect is the son of Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre, a Spanish actor, and Silvia Bronchalo, an actress. He is a well-known chef in his home country and has his own YouTube channel. In Monteria, Colombia, the victim ran a thriving plastic surgery clinic.

Police discovered fresh evidence thought to be human body parts after inspecting a hotel room believed to be the location of the killing, said Pol Lt Gen Surapong Thanomjit, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, on Saturday.

Forensic officers gathered hair, fat, and tissue samples from the room’s drain and transported them to Yala for testing. According to Pol Lt Gen Surapong, the results will be available on Sunday.

Spaniards Movements on Koh Phangan

According to the commander, a police assessment of security video from numerous locations on the island famous for its Full Moon celebrations revealed that Mr Sancho was involved in the crime.

Before the human body pieces were discovered, the Spanish man was the last person seen with the victim. Officers were compiling evidence to get a court warrant for Mr Sancho’s arrest, according to Pol Lt Gen Surapong.

On Thursday night, Mr Sancho went to the Koh Phangan police station to report Mr Arrieta missing. This followed the discovery of human body parts.

Trash collectors uncovered body parts, including a sawed-off pelvis and intestines weighing approximately five kilogrammes, inside a fertiliser sack at a waste dump in Koh Phangan’s Moo 4 on Thursday.

More body pieces were discovered in a black plastic bag at the same spot on Friday. Two legs, a black T-shirt, a pair of shorts, and a pair of red boxer shorts were all in the bag.

According to Pol Lt Gen Surapong, Arrieta’s relatives told detectives that he had been in a relationship with Mr Sancho for more than a year.

The couple had travelled to Surat Thani’s Koh Phangan to attend a Full Moon party. When Arrieta’s relatives couldn’t reach him, they phoned Mr Sancho, who indicated he hadn’t seen him yet.

No motivation for the Murder

The victim’s relatives then contacted the tourist police to investigate the hotel room he had reserved, but there was no trace of him. They eventually discovered that Mr Sancho had booked in alone at the hotel and then checked out before the victim arrived.

“We don’t know what motivated the murder yet.” “At first, we thought it was jealousy,” Pol Lt Gen Surapong explained.

“The investigation discovered that Daniel Sancho had thoroughly prepared by purchasing other items for concealing the body.” He showed apparent indications of stress after being jailed for immigration violations and having his visa cancelled, but he refused to confess.

“I have directed police to keep a close eye on him in case he decides to commit suicide.”

The chief of the Koh Phangan police station, Pol Col Panya Nirattimanon, said on Saturday that Mr Sancho appeared worried and didn’t sleep after being taken in for interrogation in connection with the disappearance of the Colombian national on Friday.

According to a police source, Mr Sancho informed investigators following questioning that he had taken Arrieta to his room. He stated the dude requested sex with him but he declined.

He attacked his companion in a fit of rage, leading the victim to collapse and lose consciousness after banging his head on a bathtub. Mr Sancho then decided to cut the body into 14 pieces and pack some of the pieces in a travel bag. He also put some pieces in plastic bags and threw them away.

He took the luggage bag and dumped it in the sea near his hotel at Salad beach. He then went back to his hotel and checked out at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

He later went to a Full Moon party at the hotel with two women he knew. After leaving the party, he proceeded to the police station and filed a missing person report for his Colombian friend, who had gone AWOL.

About Koh Phangan

Koh Phangan is a beautiful island located in the Gulf of Thailand. It is part of the Surat Thani Province and is known for its stunning beaches, lush landscapes, and vibrant party scene. Here’s some information about Koh Phangan: