Myanmar Junta Threatens Social Media Users with 10 Years in Jail

The military junta in Myanmar has threatened social media users showing moral support for the opposition. Social media users face jail terms of up to 10 years just for liking or sharing content posted by the opposition.

Since the military seized power in 2021, Myanmar has been plagued by violence, with clashes on multiple fronts between junta forces and militias allied with a shadow government and pro-democracy groups.

Zaw Min Tin, minister of information and spokesman for the junta, stated that “terrorists” were seeking funds to kill innocent people as part of their campaign to destabilize the country, so support for them would be severely punished.

He stated that social media endorsements of the National Unity Government (NUG) or its armed affiliates, the People’s Defence Forces (PDF), could result in prison sentences ranging from three to ten years, and even harsher punishments for those who provide even small amounts of money.

“If you donate money to terrorists or support their actions, you will face harsher penalties. We’re taking these steps to safeguard innocent civilians “During a televised news briefing, he detailed the punishments for assisting resistance groups.

Since the military coup in Myanmar, opponents have used Facebook to spread their message.

With citizen journalists frequently posting images of protests and alleged atrocities committed by the military.

Since its coup d’état a year ago, the United Nations has accused the junta of mass murder and crimes against humanity in its crackdown on opponents. During secret trials, thousands have been arrested, and many have been imprisoned.

It recently executed four democracy activists, accusing them of aiding militia attacks.

International calls for a deeper engagement with NUG and its inclusion in any peace process in Myanmar, which the junta refuses to permit, citing the need to restore order, have increased.

In a report, the UN Human Rights office called for the military to be further isolated, stating that it had failed to govern the country in a meaningful and sustainable manner or resolve a “profound financial sector crisis.”

Last Friday, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund UNICEF reported that at least 11 children were killed and 15 others were missing after army helicopters opened fire on a school in northern Myanmar.

Last Friday, troops and helicopter gunships opened fire on a temple school in the rebel stronghold region of Sagaing.

Myanmar’s military government claimed the school in Let Yet Kone village was the target of an attack on insurgents hiding there.

The school’s students ranged from kindergarteners to adolescents.

Earlier, the BBC’s Burmese service confirmed that at least six children were killed, including two boys ages 7 and 14 and three girls ages 7, 9, and 11. Another 13-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while fishing with his father nearby.

According to them, most of the children’s bodies were removed by Myanmar military personnel.

Source: Reuters

Keywords: Myanmar news, Myanmar conflict, Myanmar president, Myanmar map, Myanmar, children killed in Myanmar