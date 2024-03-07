Nikki Haley Exits Republican Race As Donald Trump Sticks To His Guns

(CTN News) – The former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, announced on Wednesday morning that she is withdrawing her name from the party’s presidential nomination race. This leaves former President Donald Trump as the party’s presumptive candidate.

As reported by, Nikki Haley made the announcement during remarks in Charleston, South Carolina. She lost a series of GOP nominating contests on Super Tuesday, according to her statement.

A recent report stated that she was not expected to endorse Trump in the near future, based on her previous statements.

In contrast to this, she is seeking the support of the former president who supported her during the election by encouraging him to seek the support of the voters by encouraging him to run for re-election.

In the Republican primary, Trump defeated Nikki Haley. Haley used to be Trump’s US ambassador to the United Nations and his envoy to the United Nations in the past. Additionally, he was also able to win 14 victories on Tuesday, which is included in this list.

As for Nikki Haley, she vowed to stay in the race until Super Tuesday and beyond.

Additionally, she has strengthened her attacks on Trump, questioning his mental fitness and implying that both he and President Biden, who is a possible Democratic nominee, are two old grumpy men who need to be wiped out.

Nikki Haley lost her fourth straight election in South Carolina in 2024, her fourth straight defeat. In addition, “none of these candidates” even entered the Nevada primary, where Trump was not contesting the race and no delegates were up for grabs.

