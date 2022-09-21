Connect with us

News

Thailand's government lifts the ban on foreigners with Covid visiting the country
Advertisement

News Southern Thailand

Court Seizes $3.6 Million in Assets from Police General

Chiang Rai News News

Police in Chiang Rai on Alert for "Happy Drug" from Myanmar

News Regional News Tourism

Thailand Extends Visitors Visa Stay Times an Extra 15 Days

News Northern Thailand

Father Beats 6-Year-Old Boy to Death, Tosses Body in River

News Regional News

21-Year-Old Man Busted for Piranha Breeding in Bangkok

News Trending News

Mexican Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.6 Results In Fatalities

News Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Sign Wide Receiver Cole Beasley To The Practice Squad

News

National Voter Registration Day: Here's What You Need to Know

Entertainment Hollywood News News

Adam Levine Cheats On Pregnant Wife, Wants Unborn Child Named After Mistress

News Politics

National Voter Registration Day Is An Opportunity To Make A Commitment To Vote

News News Asia

China Warns People Not to Touch Foreigners Over Monkeypox

News News Asia

Myanmar Army Helicopters Attack School Killing 7 Children

News

Thailand's Tourism Returning to Pre-Covid-19 Levels

Crime News

DSI Police in Thailand Seize 26 Illegally Imported Supercars

News

Adnan Syed Released, Conviction Tossed In Serial Case

News

After The Orange Line Shutdown, Should The MBTA Do it Again?

News

The Third Major Earthquake To Strike Mexico Since 1985 Strikes On Sept. 19, This One Measuring 7.6; 1 Person is Killed

News

Valentine's Day wedding plans for Thailand's biggest LGBTQ+ couple in 2022

News News Asia

6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southeastern Taiwan

News

Thailand’s government lifts the ban on foreigners with Covid visiting the country

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

17 hours ago

on

Thailand's government lifts the ban on foreigners with Covid visiting the country

Did you get Covid? Those with the virus are not welcome to enter Thailand after a new provision made it easier.

The cabinet moved forward with the decision to allow foreign visitors with the virus to enter Thailand while removing the virus from a list of forbidden diseases in foreign visitors.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek says the new measure will be in effect once it is published in the Royal Gazette. But, those with “dangerous” stages of leprosy or tuberculosis, symptomatic elephantiasis, third-stage syphilis, and drug abuse-related diseases are still banned from entering.

Alcoholism is still banned from entering

Even those deemed to have chronic alcoholism are still banned from entering. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says about five million tourists have arrived in Thai this year.

One million of those have arrived just this month alone. The government previously set a target of at least 10 million foreign tourists to Thai for this year. It is not known whether that target will be met in the last quarter of this year.

Government Spokesperson that Thailand’s Cabinet had approved

Yesterday, Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisornkul announced that Thailand’s Cabinet had approved the temporary extension of both visas on arrival stays and visa exemption stays.

The government hopes the extensions will stimulate tourism and the economy, which is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. Between October 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023, foreign tourists arriving in Thai are eligible to stay in the kingdom as following
  1. Visa on Arrival stays will be extended from 15 days to 30 days.
  2. Passport holders from 19 countries are eligible for visas on arrival.

Visa Exemption stays for passport holders from 64 countries that have bilateral agreements with Thailand will be extended from 30 days to 45 days.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects that the average tourist will stay in the kingdom for an extra five days thanks to the extensions.

Related CTN News:

Thailand Extends Visitors Visa Stay Times an Extra 15 Days
Related Topics:
Continue Reading