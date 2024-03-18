Senate Drags Its Heels On TikTok Bill, White House Urges ‘Swift Action’

(CTN News) – Kirby said Sunday that the Senate must pass a bill requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok quickly. Bipartisan support was overwhelming in the House for the bill.

” As Kirby mentioned on ABC’s “This Week,” there is a need for the Senate to move swiftly on this issue as the House has taken up the issue.

Moreover, we want to see divestiture from this Chinese company because we are concerned about data security, and we are worried about what ByteDance and the Chinese Communist Party might do with the information that they gather from Americans using the application.”

ByteDance faces a ban in the U.S. if it does not sell TikTok to an American company as required by a bill the Senate is slow-walking.

A 352-65 vote passed the bill in the House on Wednesday. Currently on TikTok for his reelection campaign, Joe Biden said he would sign the bill if it passed Congress.

House members are eager for the bill to move forward more quickly following the momentum created by their chamber’s vote.

The Senate has expressed interest in this bill and has been surprised by the strong bipartisan support in the House, which Mike [Gallagher] and I have had very positive conversations with. According to CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Il., who co-chairs the special House committee on China relations with Wisconsin Republican Representative Gallagher, co-chaired the committee on China relations.

The Senate will be busy this week negotiating budget resolutions for the remaining six appropriation bills that expire on Friday, which could result in a partial government shutdown.

Schumer, D-N.Y., has expressed no urgency on the TikTok bill.

According to him, he “will review” the text without committing to a voting date. A U.S. company has previously expressed interest in buying TikTok.

The bill has also been dragged out by some lawmakers in the upper chamber, rather than fully embraced.

Many senators have expressed tentative support for the measure without committing to a yes vote, such as Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

My sympathies are with you. Let’s see how the Senate process goes. On Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Cardin said NBC must put guardrails in place regarding the ownership of TikTok.

The TikTok app has also provoked debate outside of Capitol Hill. It was a major change for the former president Donald Trump to express opposition to a potential TikTok ban, reversing his previous support for the ban.

Trump said on “Squawk Box” on Monday that Facebook would be unable to grow without TikTok.

Mike Pence reiterated Sunday that he has not endorsed Trump in the upcoming election because of his opposition to the TikTok bill.

As a result of Donald Trump’s reversal just last week on TikTok, which followed an administration during which we literally shifted the national consensus on China, Vice President Pence told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that, after much reflection, he cannot endorse Trump’s agenda.

