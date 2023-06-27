India Calls Obama a Hypocrite Over Muslim Rights After He Dropped 26,171 Bombs on Muslim Countries

The finance minister of India has slammed former US President Barack Obama’s remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government should defend the rights of minority Muslims, accusing Obama of hypocrisy.

During Modi’s official visit to the US last week, Obama told CNN that the topic of “protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India” was worth bringing up in Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Obama stated that without such safeguards, there is a “strong possibility” that India may “separate at some point.”

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed surprise that Obama made such remarks while Modi was visiting the US to strengthen ties.

“He was making a comment about Indian Muslims bombing Muslim-majority countries from Syria to Yemen during his presidency,” Sitharaman said during a press briefing on Sunday (June 25).

“Why would anyone listen to allegations from such hypocrites?”

The US State Department has expressed worry over Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party’s treatment of Muslims and other religious minorities in India. According to the Indian government, all people are treated equally.

During their White House meeting, Biden said he discussed human rights and other democratic values with Modi.

Modi rejected any discrimination against minorities in his government during a press conference with Biden last week.

Obama Bombed Muslim Countries

In 2016, the Obama administration bombed Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia. According to a Council on Foreign Relations research, the United States launched 26,171 bombs on seven countries in 2016.

According to a review of American strikes around the world, Obama launched 72 bombs each day, or three every hour, in 2016.

The Council on Foreign Relations assessment comes as Barack Obama nears the end of his term, which began with promises to withdraw from foreign wars.

During the year, 26,171 bombs were dropped on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan, according to the New York-based research group.

The CFR cautioned that its estimates were “undoubtedly low, considering reliable data is only available for airstrikes in Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, and Libya, and a single’strike,’ according to the Pentagon’s definition, can involve multiple bombs or munitions.”

In Iraq and Syria, where the US is assisting in driving ISIS extremists from large areas of both countries, 24,287 bombs were deployed. According to CFR, the United States dropped 22,110 bombs in Iraq and Syria in 2015.

According to CFR, there was a significant increase in strikes in Afghanistan last year, with 1,337 compared to 947 in 2015.

According to the study, which used data from military and journalistic sources, three bombs were thrown on Pakistan in 2016, 14 in Somalia, and 34 in Yemen.

According to a comparable analysis conducted in 2015, 11 bombs were thrown in Pakistan, 58 in Yemen, and 18 in Somalia. Libya was not included in the 2015 analysis.

Obama stated during his presidential campaign in 2008 that if elected, he would “set a new goal on day one: I will end [the Iraq] war.”

When he accepted the Democratic nomination that year, Obama reiterated his commitment to making the country safer, saying, “I will end this war in Iraq responsibly, and finish the fight against al-Qaeda and the Taliban in Afghanistan.”

However, ISIS later conquered areas of Syria and Iraq, while the Taliban reclaimed territory in Afghanistan after NATO soldiers departed.