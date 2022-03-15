Chiang Mai to Open Complete Province for Songkran Festival 2022

As Songkran Festival 2022 approaches, the Northern Province of Chiang Mai is seeking to open the entire province to new arrivals from other countries.

At present, foreign tourists are only allowed to enter Chiang Mai’s Muang, Chom Thong, Doi Tao, Mae Taeng, and Mae Rim districts and are banned from entering 20 others.

Chiang Mai deputy governor Sakchai Kunawatchaiyadet announced on Monday that the province plans to open up 20 remaining districts to tourism ahead of Songkran Festival 2022.

The proposal will be submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for approval the deputy governor added.

In order to get ready for the full reopening, Mr. Sakchai said Chiang Mai province intends to give all residents a booster shot by the end of this month.

According to the provincial public health office, only 66% of Chiang Mai’s 1.7 million residents have received their third vaccination.

On Sunday, the CCSA reported 311 new Coronavirus infections and no additional deaths in the province.

As Thailand prepares to enter the Songkran Festival 2022 holiday period mid-next month, the CCSA meeting on Friday is expected to loosen restrictions and allow other activities to resume.

