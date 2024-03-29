Connect with us

News

Canada's Record Population Growth in 2023 Driven by Immigration Sparks Economic Concerns
Advertisement

News

Yellow Line Electric Train Parts Fall in Bangkok

News

Thailand Eyes $12 Billion Tourism Boost with Casino Legalization

News

Thailand on Alert as Anthrax Outbreak Hits Laos: More Than 50 Suspected Cases Reported

News

Thailand and South Korea Open EPA Talks for Future Free Trade Deal

News

Bangkok Named Best City in Asia Pacific 2024

Learning News

BBC Survey Finds 1 in 5 Teachers in UK Assaulted by Students

Legal News World News

School Boards in Canada Sue Social Media Giants Seeking $4bn in Damages

News

ETFs, Dogecoin, And Home Depot: Trending Tickers

News

March's Headline Inflation Is Expected To Be Around 20%

News

Upon Returning To UBS, The Chief Executive Officer Was Paid $15.9 Million

News

On Just One Count, Sean 'Diddy' Combs Could Face '10 To 15 Years In Prison'

News

What Does The Solar Eclipse Mean For Pregnant Women's Health?

News

King Charles Distributes "Maundy Money" At The Maundy Thursday Service.

News

Thai Parliament Overwhelmingly Approved the Same-Sex Marriage Bill

News

Dollar Tree Raises Prices Again to $7 Amid Store Closures and Losses

News

Former Vice Presidential Nominee Joe Lieberman Passes Away at 82

News Regional News

Police in Thailand Form New 'Special' Monkey Enforcement Unit

News

Measles Outbreaks Surge Across the US: Causes, Risks, and Vaccination Concerns

News

STC And Ericsson Are On Track To Build A More Sustainable Network

News

Canada’s Record Population Growth in 2023 Driven by Immigration Sparks Economic Concerns

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 second ago

on

Canada's Record Population Growth in 2023 Driven by Immigration Sparks Economic Concerns

(CTN News) – Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday that Canada’s population will reach a record high of 40.77 million in 2023, owing primarily to temporary immigration. 2023 the country added 1.27 million people, a 3.2% increase over the previous year and the greatest growth rate since 1957.

Immigrants have contributed to a housing shortage, leading to higher costs and lower affordability, negatively impacting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s approval rating. Economists and the Bank of Canada have reported that population increase has contributed to lower GDP per capita and productivity levels in the last quarter.

“In 2023, the vast majority (97.6%) of Canada’s population growth came from international migration (both permanent and temporary immigration) and the remaining portion (2.4%) came from natural increase,” Statistics Canada said in a release.

According to the report, “This was the second straight year that temporary immigration drove population growth and the third year in a row with a net increase of NPRs (non-permanent residents).”

230322144621 canada record population growth 2022

Statscan Data: Non-Permanent Residents in Canada Reach 2.66 Million

According to the IMF’s 2021 study, Canada has relied extensively on immigration to enhance its labor force and economic growth, with non-native-born Canadian residents accounting for about a quarter of the population in 2021.

This is the highest rank among the G7 nations. In recent months, Trudeau’s Liberal government has implemented measures to limit the number of overseas students and non-permanent residents allowed in Canada annually.

UIDJP7KCKNOUJJOIT4W6QXHLYU

According to Statscan data, there were an estimated 2,661,784 non-permanent residents in Canada on January 1, 2024. Among them, 2,332,886 were permit holders and their family members living with them, while 328,898 were asylum seekers with or without employment or study permits.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies