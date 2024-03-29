Yellow Line Electric Train Parts Fall in Bangkok

(CTN News) – An incident of parts of the conductor rail that were found scattered on the road between Kalantan station and Suan Luang Rama 9 station, Bangkok, was reported to the public on March 28th, 2024, at 8:30 AM by Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM) Co Ltd., the company that operates the Yellow Line electric train.

As reported by EBM, parts of the Yellow Line’s conductor rail fell from the train onto the ground below, damaging two vehicles and one motorbike. However, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This resulted in the Yellow Line electric train temporarily being out of service for the entire system. It is reported that Yellow Line officers arranged public buses for all passengers to take them down to the railway and refunded their transportation fares accordingly after they requested all passengers evacuate from the train to the railway.

As part of the investigation process, EBM revealed that the internal mounting device of the electrical distribution rail was damaged and loosened, causing parts to scatter all over the road. As a result, the train could no longer provide its service.