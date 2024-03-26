‘Brothers Grimsby’ Star Sacha Baron Cohen Denies Rebel Wilson’s ‘Demonstrably False’ Claims

(CTN News) – Rebel Wilson claimed on social media that Sacha Baron Cohen is trying to prevent her from publishing her memoir due to a chapter that exposes the “Borat” star’s behavior. Baron Cohen denied Wilson’s claims.

While working on the 2016 action-comedy “The Brothers Grimsby,” Wilson claimed Baron Cohen pressured her to appear nude, among other things.

In spite of the importance of speaking out against these demonstrably false claims, extensive detailed evidence directly contradicts them, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those who were present before, during, and after the production of “The Brothers Grimsby,” Sacha Baron Cohen told Variety through a spokesperson.

According to Wilson’s social media posts, an unidentified star who she once worked with hired a crisis PR team and had begun sending her threats.

On March 25, she posted a new Instagram update in which she stated, “I will not be intimidated or silenced by high priced lawyers and PR crisis managers.” In one chapter of my book I discuss Sacha Baron Cohen.

Sacha Baron Cohen has been trying to prevent press about his new book since his earlier posts, according to Wilson. On March 15, Wilson wrote on Instagram: “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yes, ‘I don’t work with bad apples.’ I was like, yes.

As far as I am concerned, that is a reasonable or logical conclusion. But then it really sank in because I worked with a huge company, yeah, now I definitely have a no a**hole policy.”

During a radio interview in 2014, Wilson alleged that Sacha Baron Cohen had pressured her to “go naked” during “The Brothers Grimsby,” threatening to call his agent and tell her that he was “harassing” her.

Every day he tells me, “Just go naked, it will be funny.”. Do you remember the naked scene from the film Borat? I found it to be hilarious,” Wilson said. “I thought I had clearly won the argument, but he had a body double do the naked scene on the last day of the shoot.”

Also, Wilson reported that Sacha Baron Cohen requested her to stick her finger up her butt during the final scene of “The Brothers Grimsby.”

Upon pointing out that it was not in the script, Wilson claimed that he said, “Look, I’ll just pull down my pants, and you’ll stick your finger up my butt, that’ll be a very funny scene.”

