Pattaya Receives Doraemon Doll for ‘Doraemon Run 2024 Thailand’ Event

(CTN News) – A Doraemon doll officially was handed over to Pattaya City on Sunday, March 24th, 2024 in honor of the upcoming “Doraemon Run 2024 Thailand” event that will take place in that city.

There was a handover ceremony held in Bangkok today at 4:30 AM until 8:30 AM to mark Pattaya’s participation as the second host city for the Doraemon Run event organized by MCOT. The handover ceremony was held from 4:30 AM to 8:30 AM today.

Unique Midnight Run Coming to Pattaya Beach: Doraemon Run’s Second Leg Promises Spectacular 5 km Race

On Sunday morning, the first phase of the Doraemon Run Thailand 2024 was held at the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bankok, which was attended by over 4,000 runners who were competing in the 5km and 10km distances. The event included a 5km and 10km category.

This year’s Doraemon Run will take place in five locations across Thailand. Pattaya will host the second leg of the competition on May 11th where you will be able to participate in a 5-kilometer midnight run on Pattaya Beach.

The event will move from Pattaya to Nakhon Ratchasima on July 14th, with both 5 and 10 km options. This will follow the events in Pattaya. In September 15th, runners will have the chance to run in the scenic Sapan Hin Public Park and Old Town area of Phuket, featuring both 5 and 10km runs.

On November 23rd, there will be a final leg of the Doraemon Run event that will take place at the Chiang Mai Night Safari in Chiang Mai. There will be both a 5 km race and a 10km race for the final leg of the Doraemon Run event, which will be held at the Chiang Mai Night Safari.