Direct Flights Between Phuket And China To Launch This Week By 5 Airlines

(CTN NEWS) – Five airlines will begin operating direct flights from China to Phuket in southern Thailand this week. The services will link Phuket with Chengdu, Shanghai, and Nanjing.

Three direct flights from Shanghai on Spring Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, and Juneyao Airlines will arrive in Phuket today. The three services will all fly every day.

The first daily direct flight from Nanjing by Juneyao Airlines will also touch down in Phuket today.

China Eastern Airlines will begin offering daily, direct service between Phuket and Nanjing on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting tomorrow.

On Friday, Sichuan Airlines will launch a daily direct flight from Chengdu to Phuket.

According to Airport Director Monchai Tanot, Phuket Airport is prepared to receive many domestic and foreign travellers.

Currently, Phuket Airport serves between 40,000 and 43,000 inbound and outgoing travelers daily, according to Monchai.

According to the airport director, passenger volume is currently 80% of pre-pandemic levels, when the airport saw about 52,000 passengers arrive and depart daily.

The resumption of multiple services to Europe during the High Season, according to Monchai, has helped the airport become bustling.

Three more airlines—Hainan Airlines, Air China, and China Southern Airlines—have requested slots to start direct services from China to Phuket.

Eight airlines will be running direct services between Phuket and mainland China if their slots are approved.

Upon arrival at the airport, gifts will be given to both passengers and cabin crew on the first flights of each new service from China, according to Monchai.

In the past three years, China’s border has only lately been reopened.

Given that China used to be Thailand’s leading source of tourists, Thailand is preparing for a surge of Chinese visitors, which will peak during the forthcoming Chinese New Year holidays.

According to travel marketing business Sojern, online searches for flights to Thailand over Chinese New Year outperformed searches for flights to every other country in the region.

