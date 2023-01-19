Connect with us

News

Direct Flights Between Phuket And China To Launch This Week By 5 Airlines
Advertisement

News News Asia

Jacinda Ardern, 42 Stepping Down as Zealand's Prime Minister

News Entertainment

'Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival' To Held Opening Ceremony At Paragon Cineplex On Jan 20

News Regional News

6 More Bodies Found After Oil Tanker Explosion in Thailand

News

'Junket King' Alvin Chau Jailed For 18 Years In Macao

News Tourism

Thailand's Tourism Industry Seeks Over 9,000 Workers

News Ukraine War

A Helicopter Crash In Ukraine Killed The Interior Minister And Several Others

News

Polar Bear Attack In Alaska Kills Mother & 1-Year-Old Son

Business News

U.S. Inflation Takes Its Toll On December Retail Sales, Which Fall 1.1%

Tech News

'Boeing' Receives $425 Million From NASA For Fuel-Efficient Airliner Project

News Cryptocurrency

Crypto Exchange 'Bitzlato' Founder Arrested In Money Laundering Case Worth $700M

News

The World's Oldest Person, French Nun Lucile Randon Died at 118

News

No Chance that the Cannabis Bill Will Ever Pass its Second Reading in the House

News

Bangkok Plans to Improve the City’s Streetlights

News

China's Reopening from Pandemic Restrictions Could Boost Global Growth

News

Al Shabab Attacks Somalia Army Camp, Killing 5 Soldiers And 21 Militants

News Ukraine War

US Military Chief Meets Ukraine's Top Military Chief For 1st Time In Person

News Thai Legal Tourism

Thailand Extends 45-Day Visa-Free Stay Until End Of The Year

News

Chinatown Lights Up For 'Chinese New Year' In Bangkok

News News Asia

Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc Resigns Over Corruption Allegations

News

Direct Flights Between Phuket And China To Launch This Week By 5 Airlines

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Direct Flights Between Phuket And China To Launch This Week By 5 Airlines

(CTN NEWS) – Five airlines will begin operating direct flights from China to Phuket in southern Thailand this week. The services will link Phuket with Chengdu, Shanghai, and Nanjing.

Three direct flights from Shanghai on Spring Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, and Juneyao Airlines will arrive in Phuket today. The three services will all fly every day.

The first daily direct flight from Nanjing by Juneyao Airlines will also touch down in Phuket today.

China Eastern Airlines will begin offering daily, direct service between Phuket and Nanjing on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting tomorrow.

READ MORE: Shanghai-Phuket Daily Direct Flights To Take off Next Week

Shanghai Airlines

On Friday, Sichuan Airlines will launch a daily direct flight from Chengdu to Phuket.

According to Airport Director Monchai Tanot, Phuket Airport is prepared to receive many domestic and foreign travellers.

Currently, Phuket Airport serves between 40,000 and 43,000 inbound and outgoing travelers daily, according to Monchai.

According to the airport director, passenger volume is currently 80% of pre-pandemic levels, when the airport saw about 52,000 passengers arrive and depart daily.

The resumption of multiple services to Europe during the High Season, according to Monchai, has helped the airport become bustling.

Three more airlines—Hainan Airlines, Air China, and China Southern Airlines—have requested slots to start direct services from China to Phuket.

Eight airlines will be running direct services between Phuket and mainland China if their slots are approved.

Hainan Airlines

Upon arrival at the airport, gifts will be given to both passengers and cabin crew on the first flights of each new service from China, according to Monchai.

In the past three years, China’s border has only lately been reopened.

Given that China used to be Thailand’s leading source of tourists, Thailand is preparing for a surge of Chinese visitors, which will peak during the forthcoming Chinese New Year holidays.

According to travel marketing business Sojern, online searches for flights to Thailand over Chinese New Year outperformed searches for flights to every other country in the region.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Jacinda Ardern, 42 Stepping Down as Zealand’s Prime Minister

6 More Bodies Found After Oil Tanker Explosion in Thailand

‘Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival’ To Held Opening Ceremony At Paragon Cineplex On Jan 20
Related Topics:
Continue Reading