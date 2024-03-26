Connect with us

Bangkok Unveils New Shopping Mall
News

(CTN News) – One Bangkok, an integrated district scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of this year, has announced that One Bangkok Retail will be the development’s “key component.”

There will be five premium office towers, five luxury and lifestyle hotels, and three luxury residential towers in the 120 billion Thai Baht (US$3.3 billion) project, which occupies 172,800 square meters.

One Bangkok Retail, a newly developed shopping and lifestyle destination in Bangkok, will also be housed within the development.

This mall will have more than 160,000 square meters of lettable space, allowing for an interconnected retail experience with unique concepts and layouts.

Several of Thailand’s leading brands are anticipated to set up their first stores at the venue, in addition to a wide selection of restaurants, cafes, and grocery stores, fashion and lifestyle stores with a touch of contemporary local culture, and hip concept stores.

The mall is anticipated to provide shoppers with a wide selection of fashion superbrands, luxury watches and jewelry brands, and premium streetwear brands for a luxury shopping experience.

Additionally, the destination will feature an event center, offering a variety of indoor and outdoor event spaces for concerts, live shows, and exhibitions, a concert hall, an indoor and outdoor event venue, and membership programs that offer exclusive offers and benefits to customers.

TCC Assets and Frasers Property Holdings developed One Bangkok on Wireless Road and Rama 4 Road.
