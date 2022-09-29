Bangkok Distributes 2.5 Million Sandbags to Flood Prone Areas

Connect with us

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has announced plans to distribute 2.5 million sandbags to flood-prone parts of the capital in advance of heavy rains.

The sandbags would be distributed by the BMA’s drainage and sewerage department.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has a policy of encouraging communities to participate in their district offices’ flood protection initiatives.

District offices were required to give them the necessary equipment and materials, such as sandbags, to construct floodwalls in low-lying regions along canals or alongside the Chao Phraya River.

The bags of sand may also be used to form walls around flooded places to allow water to be pumped out, as well as temporary walkways, he suggested.

sandbags bangkok

Bangkok City Hall was accelerating the filling the bags of sand for distribution. People or groups who want to help can go to one of five locations:

1. the Prawet district’s Bung Nong Bon sports centre;

2. Chatuchak district, under Ratchavibha bridge;

3. Sathorn district, under Sathorn bridge;

4. beneath the Phutthamonthon Sai 1 bridge in the Taling Chan area; and 5. beneath the Phetkasem-Bang Khae interchange in the Bang Kae district.

The first 200,000 sandbags would be delivered this week to flood-prone areas east of Bangkok, such as Lat Krabang, Nong Chok, and Prawet.

sandbags bangkok

Tropical Storm Noru, according to Governor Chadchart, is predicted to provide widespread rain. It was critical to keep an eye out for potential flooding, particularly in Bangkok’s east.

This encompassed the districts of Min Buri, Nong Chok, Lat Krabang, Saphan Sung, and Suan Luang; Don Muang and Bang Khen in the north; and Samphanthawong and Pomprapsatruphai along the Chao Phraya.

The 2.5 million bags of sand being made would be delivered to all flood-risk areas to bolster flood prevention measures.

The Governor was particularly concerned about the Lat Krabang Industrial Estate, which employs over 40,000 people.

The Lat Krabang area is the most vulnerable to flooding because it is impossible to get water out of there.
