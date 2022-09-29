NBC’s Katie Couric Revealed That She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

(CTN News) – The veteran journalist Katie Couric reported some personal news on Wednesday. In an article she published on her website, Couric shared the news that a few months ago, she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Katie Couric on Social Media Posted

As Katie Couric titled the post, “Why Not Me,” she asked the question. The 21st of June 2022 marked the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I was informed I had breast cancer for the first time.

“I started feeling sick and my room started spinning around me,” Couric wrote in her blog. “I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly. My mouth couldn’t keep up with the questions swirling in my head as I stood and spoke.”

During the course of the conversation, Katie Couric explained to me that her gynecologist had reminded her that she was due for a mammogram. This was because she had last had one in December 2020.

According to Katie Couric, who lost her first husband Jay Monahan to colon cancer in 1998, she plans on filming the test so that she can share it with her audience, just as she did when she was put through a colon cancer screening for the show “Today” in the early 90s.

As a result of her dense breast tissue, she explained to me, she routinely undergoes a breast sonogram as well as a mammogram.

This is because dense breast tissue can make it more difficult for a mammogram to detect abnormalities.

Following a sonogram, a biopsy was performed to determine what was wrong with her and it was determined that she had cancer.

It brought back all too well the heart-stopping, suspended animation feeling I remember all too well from Jay’s colon cancer diagnosis at the age of 41 and the terrifying, gut-wrenching nine months that followed, in the words of the author.

My sister Emily was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just as her political career was really taking off. She passed away at 54, just as her career was really taking off.

Carol, my mother-in-law, had been battling ovarian cancer for a year and nine months before she passed away, as she buried her son, a year and nine months before she faded away herself.”

