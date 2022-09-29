Woman Body Stuffed in Suitcase Found Floating in Mekong

On Wednesday, a suitcase containing the remains of an unnamed woman was discovered floating in the Mekong River in northeastern Thailand.

Police in northeastern Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province stated that a black suitcase carrying the body of a woman was discovered floating along a pier on the riverbank.

Police, forensic officers, a doctor, and rescue personnel investigated the body after being notified of the terrible find around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Bangkok Post, the woman, around 40 years old and 160 cm tall, had long hair and was dressed in a light blue T-shirt with short sleeves and trousers. Her body was placed inside the luggage after being placed in a plastic bag.

Her face appeared to have been struck with a hard object and there were no marks on her body.

A large stone had been placed inside the suitcase in order to make it sink.

There was no documentation on her person, and it was assumed she had passed away at least five days prior to the discovery of her body.

The police suspected she was murdered elsewhere before her body was put in the river.

According to a police investigation, the bag was discovered adrift in the river two or three days ago, but no official scrutinized it since they assumed it was merely dumped luggage.

It was later discovered drifting near the dock where Mekong Riverine Unit patrol boats were parked in Nakhon Phanom. Officials inspected the bag, which was emitting a horrible odour, and discovered a deceased woman crammed inside.

The body would be taken to the forensic institute in Khon Kaen for an autopsy.

The police were conducting an investigation to uncover additional information on the deceased woman.