Connect with us

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

Thailand's PM Issues Alert For Mekong River Communities
Advertisement

News

Fatal Mushroom Meal: Homicide Investigation Unveiled After Tragic Family Lunch In Austrailia

News Politics

Trump’s 3rd Indictment: Update On The January 6th Case Involving Donald Trump

News

Thailand's King's Estranged Second Son Returns After 27 Years Amidst Succession Speculations

News Politics

Ohio Voters Reject Issue 1: Proposed Constitutional Change Faces Setback

News News Asia

China Continues to Bully Others in the South China Sea

News World News

Biden Escalates Tensions With Iran With Military Buildup in the Gulf

News News Asia

Pakistan's Imran Khan Barred from Political Office for 5 Years

Learning News

Boost Profits by 30% with the Top Restaurant Online Ordering System

News

For $1.62 Billion, Paramount Will Sell Simon & Schuster To KKR

News

Inflation Update Prepares Traders For a Bounce In US Stocks

Business News

Italian Banking Stocks Tumble As Government Approves 40% Windfall Tax For 2023

News

Lyme Disease Sufferer Bella Hadid Blasts Addiction Rumours

Health News

FDA Approval: First-Ever Pill To Combat Postpartum Depression Receives Federal Nod

News News Asia

Pakistan's Courts Have Hit Imran Khan With 150 Lawsuits

News News Asia

North Korean Hackers Penetrate Computers of Top Russian Missile Maker

News Crime Southern Thailand

Son of Spanish Actor Denied Bail Over Lovers Death in Koh Phangan, Thailand

Learning News

Streamlining Property Management: Effective Strategies for Rental Success

Crime News Regional News

Police Crackdown on Tourists Street Racing Illegally in Pattaya

News

Southwest Airlines Sued By Mother Over Human Trafficking Allegations

News

Thailand’s PM Issues Alert For Mekong River Communities

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Thailand's PM Issues Alert For Mekong River Communities

Thailand’s caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has directed authorities in Mekong river communities to prepare for heavy rain and flash floods expected across north and northeast from August 10-15.

His order follows a National Water Command Centre (NWCC) alert that warned of a rising waters of the Mekong River until Tuesday.

General Prayut voiced alarm about the impending heavy rains across the country. He directed officials to offer citizens in flood-prone areas with the most recent weather updates, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Wednesday.

According to the NWCC, days of rain have flooded the lower Mekong River in Laos’ Bolikhamxay province, causing water levels to rise.

A low-pressure trough is also affecting northern Vietnam and southern China, and it is predicted to drop heavy rain across Thailand’s north and northeast from today through Tuesday.

“Gen Prayut has directed state agencies in Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani to prepare for potential floods,” Ms Rachada added.

Residents living along the Mekong River have been urged to keep a careful eye on the river’s water levels and prepare for possible flash floods, she added.

The Thai Meteorological Department has cautioned inhabitants in the north, northeast, and south to brace for heavy rain, while 60% of Bangkok and its surrounding provinces will experience thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and into the evening over the next few days.

Southwesterly winds will prevail across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. During storms, waves of 1-2 metres are forecast in the Gulf of Thailand and over 2 metres in the Andaman Sea.

Meanwhile, roads recently closed due to landslides and subsidence have reopened to traffic following the installation of prefabricated Bailey bridges by local authorities.

On Monday, flash floods and landslides damaged sections of Highway 1256 and Highway 1081 in Nan’s Bo Kluea region.

Even while the Bailey bridges might aid traffic, drivers should exercise caution because the borders of mountainsides may be prone to landslides.

More than 100 people from 27 families in the flood-affected subdistricts of Bo Kluea Tai and Bo Kluea Nuea have been moved to a shelter for their protection.

China’s Dams on the Mekong Destroying Fishing Villages in Thailand

China’s Dams on the Mekong Destroying Fishing Villages in Thailand
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs