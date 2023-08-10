Thailand’s PM Issues Alert For Mekong River Communities

Thailand’s caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has directed authorities in Mekong river communities to prepare for heavy rain and flash floods expected across north and northeast from August 10-15.

His order follows a National Water Command Centre (NWCC) alert that warned of a rising waters of the Mekong River until Tuesday.

General Prayut voiced alarm about the impending heavy rains across the country. He directed officials to offer citizens in flood-prone areas with the most recent weather updates, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Wednesday.

According to the NWCC, days of rain have flooded the lower Mekong River in Laos’ Bolikhamxay province, causing water levels to rise.

A low-pressure trough is also affecting northern Vietnam and southern China, and it is predicted to drop heavy rain across Thailand’s north and northeast from today through Tuesday.

“Gen Prayut has directed state agencies in Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani to prepare for potential floods,” Ms Rachada added.

Residents living along the Mekong River have been urged to keep a careful eye on the river’s water levels and prepare for possible flash floods, she added.

The Thai Meteorological Department has cautioned inhabitants in the north, northeast, and south to brace for heavy rain, while 60% of Bangkok and its surrounding provinces will experience thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and into the evening over the next few days.

Southwesterly winds will prevail across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. During storms, waves of 1-2 metres are forecast in the Gulf of Thailand and over 2 metres in the Andaman Sea.

Meanwhile, roads recently closed due to landslides and subsidence have reopened to traffic following the installation of prefabricated Bailey bridges by local authorities.

On Monday, flash floods and landslides damaged sections of Highway 1256 and Highway 1081 in Nan’s Bo Kluea region.

Even while the Bailey bridges might aid traffic, drivers should exercise caution because the borders of mountainsides may be prone to landslides.

More than 100 people from 27 families in the flood-affected subdistricts of Bo Kluea Tai and Bo Kluea Nuea have been moved to a shelter for their protection.