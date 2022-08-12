A 6-Year-Old Edmonton Oilers Fan Has Died Of Brain Cancer

(CTN News) – A statement from the Edmonton Oilers says Ben had an enormous impact on the team and the community.

The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.

Stelter’s father, Mike Stelter, said in a tweet that his son died Tuesday night. Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, before his fifth birthday.

He attended several games during the Oilers’ playoff run. The Oilers went on a 10-game home winning streak at one point with Stelter in attendance.

Edmonton Oilers Statement:

According to a statement released Wednesday by the Edmonton Oilers, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, the No. 1 Oilers fan, good luck charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter.”.

“Although small in stature, Ben’s impact on our team and community was massive.”

“Our deepest condolences go out to Ben’s family ” tweeted the Calgary Flames organization.“Ben was an incredible source of inspiration to everyone who knew him and his story, epitomizing courage, kindness, and bravery.

Rest in peace Ben.” “Our hearts are with you and the entire Oilers family,” wrote the Colorado Avalanche. “Thanks for sharing Ben with all of us, he was a light to the world.”

