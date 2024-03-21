Start Playing Crazy Time Online Casino Slot – Get Your Best Gambling Experience!

Crazy Time is a classic gambling entertainment, among the top most popular shows among gamblers worldwide. The Crazy Time game is not standard entertainment but a show reminiscent of the Wheel of Fortune.

The show is led by a croupier, which helps you fully immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the casino. In addition, there is a unique video slot at the top of the screen, which can give players additional bonuses. Several prize sectors have bonuses on the reel, where you can rip off a big score.

The game was developed for a year and became the company’s most expensive project. The creators implemented several innovative solutions that were not used in live broadcasts: video slot elements, GSC multipliers (random number generators), and augmented reality.

Evolution Gaming CEO Todd Hauschalter said at the announcement that the main goal was to create a game that immerses users in the television show. The release of this product has taken live streaming for online casinos to a new level.

What about RTP? In simple words, the RTP (Return To Player) percentage is the slot machine’s “return percentage” or slot machine payback. Crazy Time Slot claims a high RTP percentage (96.08%).

Basic Principles of Crazy Time online game

To play in the show Crazy Time with pleasure, you need to know a few features of this casino game:

The money reel is divided into 8 main groups, and 54 sectors are used.

Participants can bet on one value, several, or all. For each cell, there are personal settings where you can specify a different value of bets.

The launch of the reel in the online show is carried out immediately after accepting all the croupiers’ bets.

Among the values, there are different multipliers (from x1 to x10) and bonus games.

The central part of the reel sectors are multipliers (4 pcs at x10, 7 pcs at x5, 14 pcs at x2, and 21 pcs at x1). They fall out more often than the bonus games.

Activation of the video slot is done on par with the start of the reel spin. The slot can give additional benefits to bonuses or a certain cell. Activation of the bonus is possible only when the sector is horizontally matched with the multiplier after the spin.

The participants whose bet is played can win.

In the bottom corner of the screen, on the right, statistics of previous rounds are available. Before betting money, you can watch the game online, delving into its features.

Crazy Time Casino Features

Crazy Time is set in a large, colorful, entertaining studio with a main money wheel, a Top Slot above the money wheel, and four exciting bonus games – Cash Hunt, Pachinko, Coin Flip, and Crazy Time. To talk about bonus games multipliers: Crazy Time – 1, odds – x20 000, Pachinko and Cash Hunt – 2 cells each, win each – x10 000, Coin Flip – 4, win each – x5 000.

Crazy Time Live participants have a 16% chance of the bonuses hitting the reel. Simply put – 1 time out of 6-7 spins of the wheel. The odds can vary up or down as the croupier can spin the reel in different directions.

“Crazy Time” is a unique online casino game that offers an exciting and immersive experience. It combines classic casino aesthetics with modern technological flair, providing players with an unforgettable journey where every spin could lead to thrilling possibilities. This game is unlike any other, and its extraordinary appeal lies in its ability to take players on an unexpected ride.

Crazy Time Live Bonus Games

With a proven casino already selected, registration completed, and deposits made, it’s a term to play Crazy Time Live in real time and learn more about the show’s bonus games that we talked about recently.

Cash Hunt Bonus Game

When the wheel lands on the Cash Hunt bonus sector in Crazy Time Machine, an extra chance to win is added. The entertainment is presented in the form of a large screen. It contains 108 multipliers with different indicators covered by a special symbol. When activating the game, they will be mixed in a random order. The participant’s task is to guess the favorable card with the highest value.

Bonus game Coin Flip

The bonus game is played in live mode, live on the show. A coin Flip is a mechanical coin flip. One side of the coin is colored blue, and the second is red; both sides will benefit the gambler. Before you flip a coin, its sides are assigned random multiplier values.

Crazy Time Bonus Game

Crazy Time is the main cherry on the Crazy Time cake. The fallout of this bonus on the wheel is dreamed of by everyone who wants to get the maximum winnings. Before that, you will open a new, mysterious world called Tivoli. The central exposition in the new world is a huge money wheel.

The player’s task is to choose 1 of 3 possible colors of arrows (yellow, green, blue), which will eventually point to a certain multiplier. Remember that in the Crazy Time bonus game, the arrows increase the bet by 2 or 3 times. The process can last until the value of your multiplier increases to x20,000.

Pachinko Bonus Game

The entertainment is presented as a huge Pachinko bonus wall with pegs on it. During the game, a puck is shot across the wall, which can fall for both doubling and other multipliers. If it falls at X2, the participant gets an additional chance for 1 more puck shot. The maximum multiplier is x10,000.

