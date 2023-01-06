Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches To $1.B for Friday, January 6

(CTN News) – After yet another drawing without a grand prize winner, the Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $1 billion and is predicted to reach US$940 million in its next draw.

23 drawings without a winner after the estimated US$785 million (27 billion baht) prize went unclaimed on Tuesday. The latest prize ranks sixth in terms of size in US history.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Do You have Luck Today?

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers:

25 – 29 – 33 – 41 – 44 and Megaball 18 Megaplier was 4x

The new prize of US$940 million (30 billion baht) is for a winner who chooses to receive their money in the form of an annuity over 29 years.

A cash prize, which on Friday night is expected to be US$480 million, is chosen by almost all winners. The winner of the annuity option will receive payments totaling around US$32 million per year for 29 years.

Only three jackpots higher than Friday’s anticipated reward have been awarded in the more than 20 years since the game’s inception in 2002.

The Mega Millions record continues to stand at US$1.537 billion, won by a single ticket on October 23, 2018, in South Carolina. On January 22, 2021, a reward of US$1.05 billion was won in Michigan.

Where can I play Mega Millions? The game is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. Mega Millions is unavailable in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah. Lottery tickets are available at many grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores. Mega Millions Lottery tickets can be purchased online in some states, but beware of scam websites. For more information, contact your state lottery.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California