23 seconds ago

Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps To $820 Million for Tuesday Drawing

In the latest Mega Millions draw held on Friday, July 21, 2023, no one claimed the $720 million jackpot. However, eight lucky tickets, including two from New Jersey, won million-dollar prizes by matching all five white balls.

The remaining six winning tickets were sold in California, Florida (2), Michigan, and North Carolina (2). Notably, the California ticket’s prize was $619,804, reflecting the sales within the state.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for the draw were 29 – 40 – 47 – 50 – 57, with the Megaball number 25. The Megaplier for the draw was 2x, adding to the players’ excitement. according to the Mega Millions website

Following the rollover, the Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an estimated $820 million for the upcoming Tuesday night’s drawing. It’s worth noting that the final jackpot amount is determined by the actual sales leading up to the draw.

This incredible jackpot makes Tuesday’s draw the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot and the eighth largest in the history of U.S. lotteries.

The last time the jackpot was won was on April 18, when a lucky individual from East Syracuse, New York, won a $20 million jackpot. Before that, on April 14, another fortunate lottery player from Ozone Park, New York, claimed an astonishing $483 million jackpot.

In contrast, the Powerball jackpot has reset to an impressive $20 million for the upcoming Saturday draw after a massive $1.08 billion jackpot was won in California, as confirmed by the Powerball website.

With the Mega Millions jackpot reaching unprecedented heights, excitement and anticipation are building as hopeful players across the country await the draw on Tuesday night for a chance to win the life-changing prize.

Where can I play Mega Millions?

The game is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions is unavailable in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah.

Lottery tickets are available at many grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores.

Mega Millions Lottery tickets can be purchased online in some states, but beware of scam websites. For more information, contact your state lottery.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
