Live Blackjack Online Sees a Surge in Game Play During Lockdowns

What’s not to love about an online casino with a live Blackjack experience? Nothing, that’s what! Live Blackjack is one of the most exciting developments in online gambling, and it’s easy to see why. Read on to find out some of our top recommendations when it comes to the best live Blackjack games on offer!

Live Unlimited Blackjack

With this game, you get the chance to play without limits – as the name would suggest! Based on the American format of Blackjack, this game combines both the excitement of the live online experience, as well as a limitless way of playing.

Gameplay begins for as little as one single coin, with no capped number of players allowed in each game. Even if the game’s “table” is full, you can still carry on placing your bets! As an eight-deck game, Live Unlimited Blackjack combines HD webcams and RFID sensors to bring you the most interactive experience possible.

Once the game begins, you will be faced with a wide selection of hearts, spades, diamonds and clubs, spread across the table. As is the case with all games of Blackjack, the point of the game is to beat the dealer, mainly by getting as close to a total of 21 as possible.

If you reach a win by the dealer going bust, then you will simply receive 1x your initial bet, whereas if your first two cards are a 10 and an ace (Blackjack), then you’ll win 1.5x your wager!

The RTP rate, meaning Return to Player – if you didn’t know, is an impressive 99.54%. What’s most attractive about this rate is that it’s always available, regardless of whether or not you’ve managed to bag a place at the table!

Live Blackjack (Lounge one)

This is one of the many rooms within the standard live Blackjack scene that you should find on any good casino website. Another genius creation from Playtech, this game is full to the brim with ingenious features, making it the perfect place for first-time players and Blackjack veterans alike!

With game play starting at a reasonable 5 coins, it doesn’t take a lot to get the wins coming your way! This live Blackjack table features a standard eight decks, including hearts, diamonds, spades and clubs, their numbered values being the most important part.

As well as standard bets, players can also utilize the bonus betting options, making predictions on “perfect pairs” as well as “21+3”. Get one of these correct and you can scoop a payout worth up to 100x your initial wager! All this whilst in the comfort of your home, in the safe hands of your very own live croupier – not bad, eh?

And, if that’s not enough to convince you to give this game a shot, then how about the opportunity to play behind? This game is so popular that the virtual table often becomes full very quickly, but luckily for you, there’s still a way to play.

You can bet on the outcome of the hands, without being a direct part of the action. Although you won’t technically be playing Blackjack, you still get the chance to profit if things go your way!