The Do’s and Don’ts Directly After Being Rear-Ended

More than 25% of auto collisions are rear-end wrecks, which is a significant portion of the United States.

Whether you’re on rural roads, the highway, or driving in the city, rear-end accidents can come out of nowhere. Although you can’t prevent every accident, you can better prepare yourself for this common scenario.

Keep reading to learn the do’s and don’ts of handling accidents after you’ve been rear-ended!

Stop & Collect Yourself

The first thing you need to do after you’ve been rear-ended is stop and collect yourself.

Many people go into shock after accidents, especially if it was a hard hit. Give yourself a second before standing up or moving around to make sure you don’t have any injuries that would require you to stay in place.

Instead of going into panic mode, focus on getting your wallet and vehicle info if it’s accessible. Crying and getting angry may relieve some of the tension for a moment, but you need to save these emotions for another time.

Rear-end collisions typically don’t cause too much damage, you need to remain calm so you can drive away after you’ve spoken with the police.

If you have to wait for authorities to arrive, practice deep breathing to calm your mind and body.

Don’t Flee the Scene

Never flee an accident before police say you can leave.

A hit-and-run could result in more expensive legal fees and jail time. You shouldn’t leave the scene, even if you don’t have insurance, because other people’s lives may be at risk.

After you’ve checked yourself for serious injuries and others in your car, check the other vehicles if you don’t see movement.

If you’re worried about another driver fleeing, take note of the make and model of their car. It also helps to take a photo of their license plate, but most people don’t have time to snap a shot before they’re gone.

Check Your Surroundings

Much like old photographs and writing, memories fade as time goes by.

You should take time to look at your surroundings and take note of anything important. Taking notes can help you recall information more accurately, which will help when you speak with the officer.

Check on everyone who was in the vehicle wreck and pay attention to the traffic if you have to get around the car.

Try to take note of all the details of the accident to find out who is at fault. If you have your phone nearby, you can take pictures of everything and reference them later.

Don’t Expose Yourself to Traffic

Although you want a good photo of your car for the insurance company, you should never put yourself in danger.

Move away from the accident and oncoming traffic before debris or a vehicle gets too close. If the vehicles involved in the accident are still drivable, pull into a nearby parking lot or onto a less-busy street.

Since many accidents occur on freeways, try to go up a hill or at least 20 yards away. Other drivers on the road may be traveling at normal speeds, not realizing there is an accident, only to join in on the damage.

You are much safer stepping away from the vehicle, don’t sit inside and wait for the police to arrive .

Contact Authorities

If car accidents are severe , they could threaten everyone on the road.

Even if everyone involved in the accident looks okay and is moving around, you still want to get cleared by a medical professional. Aside from contacting the ambulance, you’ll want to be sure a firetruck and police officer come too.

It will feel like a lot of people are coming for a small accident, but each person serves a critical role. Chemical reactions could be difficult to identify, but firemen can spot them with a simple vehicle check.

Always stay at the scene until the police officer in charge gives orders that it’s okay. Even with rear-end collisions, they need statements from everyone involved and some bystanders.

Don’t Rely on Others

There could be dozens of cars that pass by your accident scene and none of them may call the police.

The bystander effect can delay the process of getting help, and in certain cases, put people’s lives at risk.

If you can communicate, point at someone and designate them to call the authorities. Have the person confirm what they are doing before you focus on other matters.

When many people are around, each person assumes that someone must have already made the call. Don’t rely on others, even if you can’t call on your phone, you can put someone in charge.

Gather Evidence

Without much evidence, your case could be weak in court and you could be responsible for paying most of the fines.

The more evidence you can get that’s in your favor, the less likely it is you’ll see a hike in insurance costs. Evidence can also help the judge and police identify if anyone broke laws or regulations.

It’s best to use your phone to take photos and notes at the scene of the accident. Not only can these photos get used in court, but they are also time-stamped and show your exact location. You can take photos of the other vehicles involved to show how the accident occurred.

If you were injured, take photos of your injuries. Make sure they are clear and identifiable on your body. You should also make copies of your medical bills and reports to help back up your photo evidence.

Don’t Lie or Alter the Scene

Car accidents can be terrifying, no matter how small they are.

Some people, in a panic, try to cover their tracks to make themselves look innocent. If you know that you are at least partially to blame for the rear-end collision, don’t lie about the incident. When you’re speaking with the police, tell the truth.

If you don’t know the answer to a question, ask to come back to it in a few minutes. You can easily get distracted and say something that isn’t true without even realizing it.

File an Insurance Claim

Filing an insurance claim can be one of the most daunting tasks after an accident.

You’ll need a police number for your case before you can file an insurance claim. Contacting your insurance company shouldn’t take long.

As long as you have all the details in front of you, you can quickly answer their questions.

The more detailed your insurance claim is, the easiest it’ll be to identify how your payments will be impacted. Most people notice a rise in their insurance bills after an accident, whether they are found at fault or not.

Don’t Wait to Call

You won’t have long to make an insurance claim, so don’t hesitate.

Most insurance companies want drivers to contact them within 24 hours of the accident. Ideally, you should make the call as quickly as possible. If you’re still waiting on your police case number, let your insurance agent know.

If it isn’t a serious accident, you may have up to two weeks to report your insurance claim. Waiting more than a few days, however, isn’t recommended and could prevent you from getting help.

Contact a Lawyer

Whether you or someone else was responsible for the accident, you should invest in an attorney.

Take a look at this website and contact an attorney to see how much money you could get in compensation. Paying for medical and auto bills after an accident can become expensive, especially if you need to take time off of work.

A car accident lawyer can represent you in court and hold the party that is responsible for the damage accountable.

Navigating the legal process for personal injury cases can become tricky. With the right attorney by your side, you can get compensation and get back on the road again.

If you’re the one that caused the vehicle wreck, a lawyer can reduce your legal fees and shorten jail sentences in some cases.

Don’t Make Side Deals

Depending on who is involved in the vehicle accident, you may get confronted with a deal.

Some people on the road aren’t permitted or licensed. If you get offered money or a deal to cover the repair costs, you shouldn’t accept without an attorney present.

These deals aren’t legitimate and many people wait for the money, only to discover that it won’t come.

Avoid tempting deals and get the police involved. Although you may want to help someone, you could get into legal trouble or deal with consequences when you start making negotiations.

Educate Yourself

While you wait for your insurance and police claims to come back, you should try to learn more about accidents.

Outside of driver’s ed training, people don’t learn about the latest accidents and issues on the road. Take a few minutes to learn about local intersections that are known for having accidents.

You should also research the reasons people get into accidents and the best ways to avoid collisions.

You can’t control other people, but being aware of your surroundings and reducing distractions should keep you safe on the road.

Don’t Get on the Road Too Soon

Although you don’t want to wait too long and be scared to drive again, you also want to wait to drive until you’ve recovered.

It’s best to wait two to three days before driving so you can be sure you don’t have any hidden injuries. Driving too soon could impact your response time, especially if you’re still recovering from migraines and pain.

Another reason you want to stay off the road is to prevent unnecessary anxiety. It’s common for people to be anxious behind the wheel after they hit or get hit by another vehicle.

This is a natural response, so you don’t want to go into drive until you feel confident again.

Be Mindful on the Road

Your focus on the road should increase after getting into a rear-end collision.

If you got into an accident because of issues with your vehicle, you need to address them immediately. Procrastinating could increase the risk of you getting into another accident and put other people in danger.

When you’re traveling, set up a music playlist ahead of time to keep your eyes on the road. You should also put GPS addresses in before putting your car in reverse.

When you pay attention to the road, you’re less likely to blank out while driving, which causes many accidents.

Don’t Engage in Aggression

Road rage is a serious issue that can make accidents even worse than they are.

You should never engage in aggression on the road, even if someone is enabling it. Speeding, slamming on the brakes, and jumping lanes are examples of aggressive driving.

If someone is riding your tail-end, get in the next lane when it’s safe and carry on with your day.

Long commutes can reduce patience, but you can improve your drive by listening to music. Do something that makes you happy on your drive, this will also help you get over the car accident.

Don’t Get Spun Around After Getting Rear-Ended

There’s nothing worse than getting rear-ended after a long day of work.

Many people panic and forget the essentials, but this guide can help you navigate your auto accident. From the start of the accident, you have to increase your awareness and take note of any detail that could help your case.

Don’t wait to contact your insurance company and lawyer, delaying can reduce your compensation.

