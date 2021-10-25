Time-of-Flight Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (TOF-SIMS): How It Works

What is TOF analysis?

It is ideal for elemental analysis of nanomaterials using material structures with at least one dimension sized from a few to several nanometres. Its surface/interior composition and morphology can be studied by TOF Sims because it is a non-destructive technique at room temperature.

The background of Time-of-Flight Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (ToF-SIMS)

Time-of-Flight Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (ToF-SIMS) is an analytical technique developed in the 1980s and has since then been widely used for surface analysis. It uses a pulsed primary ion beam, which hits the sample to be investigated and results in sputtering of secondary ions. The ion beams can be turned on and off very quickly so that ToF measurements can determine the mass of these secondary ions (accelerated over potential difference).

This technique has become necessary in various fields, including polymer research and nanotechnology, to investigate surfaces with high sensitivity and spatial resolution. It can analyze organic materials has made it a powerful tool in biological research as well.

How TOF-SIMS works?

In TOF-SIMS, the analyte is bombarded by a primary ion beam from an atomic or molecular species. It creates secondary ions separated in-flight using time of flight (TOF) – hence the name TOF-SIMS. These ions gain kinetic energy and arrive at a detector that produces signals according to their mass-to-charge (m/z) ratio.

Time of flight secondary ion mass spectrometry (TOF SIMS) analyzes and imagines surfaces by sputtered particles. It uses primary ions to bombard samples, which causes various molecules present in the model to produce secondary ions separated based on their mass-to-charge ratio. The particles then hit the detector to make signals that researchers read.

What is sputtering in TOF-SIMS?

Sputtering is when ions bombard the sample, which causes atoms to be knocked off.

What influence does sputtering have on TOF-SIMS?

It can make it difficult for researchers to detect signals in their samples because so many other particles bombard them at once.

How do you increase resolution in TOF-SIMS?

One way you can increase resolution in TOF-SIMS is by using a liquid metal ion source. It allows ions to be accelerated at lower voltages, and therefore the sample does not need as much energy for sputtering, which helps detect signals from different elements.

What is matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization?

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization (MALDI) is a method used to ionize solid samples. It uses an ultraviolet laser that acts as the excitation source and matrix molecules that absorb this energy and transfer it into positive or negative ions to analyze them by mass spectrometry.

