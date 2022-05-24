The 10 Top College Majors for the Future

College Major: Most prospective students want to get a well-paid job after graduation. To become a demanded specialist in certain niches, they need to choose a major wisely. It’s vital to pick a major that will help obtain the skills that will be required soon. Below, we have gathered the top ten college majors for the future. If you’re a prospective student, feel free to explore them thoroughly and find one for you.

Pharmacology

The pandemic has raised the problem of the lack of medicines to cure new diseases that appear at a high pace. Therefore, experts in pharmacology will be demanded specialists in the future. In case you choose this major, you will be responsible for enhancing the existing medicines and creating new ones.

2. Computer Science

The computer science industry experienced extreme growth in the last 20 years. Meanwhile, it doesn’t slow down. The high demand for tech-savvy specialists will remain in the near future. These days, even bulbs have chips and remote control systems. Moreover, thanks to the rapid development of new technologies, the entry level for software engineers decreases constantly. It becomes easier to start a software engineer career and build digital products. Therefore, if you choose computer science as a college major, you will become a demanded specialist fast. Also, you will easily find a well-paying job after graduation.

3. Electrical Engineering

These days, the world is experiencing global energy change. Many countries replace fossil fuels with green energy sources that produce electricity. Gas cars get replaced with electric ones. It creates a higher load on the electric networks constantly. Moreover, the electricity demand will grow because there is no other efficient and sustainable way to transfer electricity. As an electrical engineer, you will maintain and build major networks. Also, you will help households to update their networks to collect and use electricity efficiently.

4. Nursing

Undoubtedly, the global median age is constantly increasing. Moreover, life expectancy is also growing. The overall population grows as well. Therefore, the number of people who need professional treatment will increase. Professional nurses will easily find a job in the future because they will be required to be experts in the healthcare niche.

5. Marketing

The global economy produces goods at a high pace. To overcome competitors and increase profits, many companies invest a lot of money into marketing. It is a great major for creatives who want to get a high-paying job after graduation.

6. Cybersecurity

Due to the growing technology adoption, the number of digital threats also rises at a high pace. These days, web and mobile applications process a lot of sensitive information about users. Therefore, such applications have extremely high-security standards that must be constantly monitored and updated. If you want to help guard digital safety, the cybersecurity major may be the right pick for you.

7. Civil Engineering

These days, the demand for convenient and affordable living spaces is constantly increasing due to the growth of the population and major cities. Therefore, civil engineers will become extremely demanded specialists in the future. They will be required to solve challenging problems. As a future civil engineer, you will solve the housing issues and build comfortable public and shared spaces.

8. Nuclear Engineering

Even though the world puts a lot of effort into switching to renewables, wind turbines and solar panels are not sustainable energy sources. They depend on the weather and time of the day. Moreover, they cannot meet the global demand for energy rising rapidly. Therefore, many countries are considering using nuclear power to generate a lot of electricity.

These days, technology evolves fast, so nuclear power becomes safer. Therefore, many companies worldwide will require nuclear engineers to build new power plants and manage the old ones built many decades ago.

9. Data Science

In the digital era, companies mine a lot of data. Unfortunately, huge amounts of data are useless if not analyzed properly. Data science specialists help companies analyze all the data mined and get insights that may help improve their services or overcome competitors. The data science major will help you become a demanded specialist in the future if you’re good with exact science and can cope with a large amount of information.

10. Aerospace Engineering

These days the aerospace niche is developing rapidly. A lot of innovative solutions have been developed during the past decade. Nevertheless, a lot of companies set ambitious goals. They want to explore space and reach other planets in the near future. Consequently, aerospace engineering will develop rapidly, and the industry will welcome many skilled experts in this field.

