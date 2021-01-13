Why Slots are the Most Favorable Online Casino Games

One of the reasons why gamers enjoy casinos is because it’s available both physically (on land) and online. This particular reason has caused a massive increase in the rate at which people play casinos and has generated huge traffics to most online casinos.

One of the several games and most sort after casino games, both online and physical is the slot games. It is regarded as the most comfortable and most convenient casino game because it requires no stress and no technical experience. All you need to possess is your money and try your luck at a well-known online casino, as Casino Genie. If you are high on lucks and you get your game on, you should try playing online casino slot games. Since it requires no specific technique.

For new players, slot games are often the first they’d probably walk up to or select if they are playing online casino games. There are several reasons behind this, although table games are equally enjoyable, most gamers prefer slot games.

Here are some of the reasons why slots games are so popular

Free play:

As a newbie, slot game allows you to get conversant with the game before playing for real money. It means you could play the trial version of the game, which is more like taking sample questions before the main examination. Until you are sure of yourself and ready to play with real money, you can always play the slot machines’ free game. Take as much time as you can!

Easy to learn:

Playing the slot game is pretty basic as there’s nothing technical to learn, unlike most table games. It’s also one reason why most persons tend to place the slot game above other online casino games. The instructions in playing the game are all on the screen at one end with just 3-4 lines. Since it’s just you and the machine, you could take as many times as you want to understand the principles behind the game

Selection of choice from multiple:

The slot game offers a lot of choices as there are different types of slot game machines. They range from the three-reel slot machines to the five-reel slot machines amongst others. These machines have their unique features, with varying outcomes and potential payouts.

A night in Paris: one of the top played favourite online casino slot games.

One of the core features of this game is its soundtrack and 3D design. The theme is helping detective Jerome catch an art thief named Jacques and win a reward. This slot game has stayed relevant since its release in 2011. This game’s theme will always put you on your wondering outfits as poor Jacques tries to outrun the muscular and towering Jerome and his sidekick Pierre. Watching the animation effects between these three funny characters can be very relaxing and amusing.

With a vast RTP of 96.5%, the game has been loaded with unique features bonus picks, free spins and instant prize depending on multipliers. A progressive jackpot which you might want to keep safe has also been made available for reasonable measures. If you are looking for A Night in Paris game, look for some listed on online casinos at the comfort of your home.

Some features of the game:

Bonus games : the slot has two main bonus games. The first slot has a 3+ painting symbol which in any position will cause a trigger in the second screen for a bonus pick. The second is the combination of the detective badge thief or a thief-badge detective on either lines 1, 2 or 3, which in any case gives an instant reward.

: the slot has two main bonus games. The first slot has a 3+ painting symbol which in any position will cause a trigger in the second screen for a bonus pick. The second is the combination of the detective badge thief or a thief-badge detective on either lines 1, 2 or 3, which in any case gives an instant reward. Free spins: having three or more than three badges in any position will cause a trigger in the chase free spin feature in the game.

having three or more than three badges in any position will cause a trigger in the chase free spin feature in the game. Progressive jackpot: A night in Paris has a progressive jackpot triggered by the five detective signs. It could be on the first, second or third line. Note that it could only be on a maximum coin bet.

This game has been made available on mobile phones, making it accessible even to new gaming users. Some users even play it for fun since most slots games come with free trials. Some, however, use this game to improve their detective skills while relaxing.

The game has gained stardom and is one of the few slot games that has made the slot machines popular in online and physical casino outlets. It’s an adventurous game where you get to try your luck and make some money if you are playing with real money.