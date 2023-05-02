How to Use TikTok Ads Manager to Launch Your Ad Campaign in 2023

TikTok is a social media platform that has rapidly gained global popularity, particularly among the younger generation. With over a billion monthly active users, TikTok ads has become an essential platform for brands to reach their target audience.

The importance of TikTok advertising lies in its ability to generate brand awareness, increase engagement, and drive sales. It offers several advertising formats, including In-Feed Ads, Brand Takeover Ads, TopView Ads, etc., allowing businesses to create engaging and interactive ads that resonate with their audience.

TikTok Ads Manager is a powerful tool that provides businesses with many leverages. The benefits of using TikTok Ads Manager for ad campaigns include the following:

Audience targeting: TikTok Ads Manager allows businesses to target their audience based on factors such as age, gender, location, interests, and behaviour.

Cost-effectiveness: TikTok Ads offer flexible ad pricing, allowing businesses to set a budget that suits their needs.

Performance analytics: TikTok Ads Manager provides businesses with real-time analytics that allow them to track the performance of their ad campaigns and make data-driven decisions.

Brand awareness: TikTok Ads Manager allows businesses to reach a massive audience and generate brand awareness, which can lead to increased engagement and sales.

In this article, you’ll learn the intricacies of TikTok Ads management. We have also provided guidelines on using TikTok Ads Manager to launch and optimize your ad campaigns.

Setting Up Your TikTok Ad Account

Before taking any step, it is important to note that TikTok ads are currently only available in some countries. You should check the TikTok Ads website to see if your country is eligible.

To correctly set up a TikTok ad account, follow the following steps;

Go to the TikTok Ads website (ads.tiktok.com) and click the “Create an Ad” button.

If you don’t have a TikTok account, sign up for one. If you already have a TikTok account, log in.

Once logged in, you’ll need to provide some information about your business, including your name, contact information, and billing information.

You’ll also need to choose the currency you want to use for your ad account.

Once you’ve provided all the required information, TikTok will review your application. This can take up to 48 hours.

If your application is approved, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to set up your ad account.

Follow the instructions in the email to set up your ad account. You’ll need to create a campaign, set a budget, and create your ad.

Once your ad is ready, submit it for review. TikTok will review your ad to ensure it complies with its advertising policies.

If your ad is approved, it will start running on TikTok.

There are three types of TikTok ad accounts:

Personal ad account

This is suitable for individuals who want to advertise on TikTok for personal reasons, such as promoting a personal brand or content. Personal ad accounts have limited features and are not suitable for businesses.

Business ad account

This suits small and medium-sized businesses that want to advertise on TikTok. Business ad accounts offer more features than personal ad accounts, such as access to TikTok Pixel and Custom Audiences, which can help businesses track and target their ads.

TikTok Ads Manager account

This suits large businesses and agencies that want to run complex ad campaigns on TikTok. TikTok Ads Manager account offers advanced features such as custom reporting, API integration, and support for multiple users.

The choice of which ad account to use depends on the specific needs of your business. If you want to promote your brand, a personal ad account may be suitable. A business ad account would be more appropriate if you are a small or medium-sized business looking to advertise on TikTok. If you are a large business or TikTok ads agency looking to run complex ad campaigns, a TikTok Ads Manager account would be the best choice.

Understanding TikTok Ads Manager.

TikTok Ads Manager has a couple of amazing features as a self-service advertising platform, which include;

Campaign creation: Advertisers can create and manage their ad campaigns, set budgets and schedules, and choose targeting options such as demographics, interests, and location.

Creative tools: Advertisers can create their ads using TikTok’s built-in creative tools, such as the Video Creation Kit, which allows them to easily create videos using templates, text overlays, and other features.

Custom audiences: Advertisers can use TikTok Pixel to create custom audiences based on user actions, such as website visits, app installations, or add-to-cart events.

Other features include their special ad format, and performance/reporting analytics, among others.

To navigate TikTok Ads Manager, the first thing to do is log in to your TikTok Ads Manager account using your TikTok login credentials. Once you are logged in, you will see the main dashboard, which displays your ad account overview and recent activity. Then, you can go ahead to take any action that you need to carry out.

Creating your First TikTok Ad Campaign.

To create your first TikTok Ad Campaign, follow these steps;

Create a TikTok Ads Account: If you don’t already have one, create a TikTok Ads account by visiting the TikTok Ads website and registering. Choose your ad objective: Decide on your ad objective, such as increasing brand awareness, driving traffic to your website, or increasing app installs. Define your target audience: Define your target audience based on factors such as age, gender, interests, location, and more. Set your budget and schedule: Set a daily or total budget for your campaign, and choose a start and end date. Choose your ad format: Choose from various ad formats, including in-feed ads, brand takeovers, and sponsored hashtag challenges. Create your ad: Create your ad using TikTok’s ad creation tools, which allow you to add text, images, videos, and other elements to your ad. Submit your ad for review: Submit your ad for review by TikTok, which will check to make sure it meets its advertising guidelines. Launch your campaign: Once your ad is approved, launch your campaign and monitor its performance using TikTok’s ad analytics tools.

Types of TikTok Ads

TikTok offers a variety of ad formats to suit different advertising goals and budgets. Here are the most common types of TikTok Ads:

TikTok In-Feed Ads: These are short video ads that appear in users’ “For You” page feed. They are skippable and can be up to 60 seconds long. TikTok Brand Takeover Ads: These are full-screen ads that appear when a user opens the TikTok app. They can include a static image, a GIF or a short video clip. TikTok Top View Ads: These are also full-screen ads that appear when a user opens the TikTok app. They are video ads that can be up to 60 seconds long and are displayed at the top of the “For You” page for 24 hours. TikTok Branded Hashtag Ads: These are ads that promote a branded hashtag challenge. They appear on the “Discover” page and can include a banner, a video or an image. TikTok Branded Effects Ads: These ads allow brands to create custom augmented reality (AR) effects for users to use in their TikTok videos. They can be accessed through the effects tab in the camera screen. TikTok Collection Ads: These ads allow brands to showcase their products in a collection format. Users can swipe through the products and click on them to be redirected to the brand’s website.

Each type of TikTok ad has its own unique features and benefits, making it easy for advertisers to tailor their campaigns to their specific goals and target audiences.

Optimizing your TikTok Ad Campaign.

To gain maximum results from your ad campaigns, it is necessary to optimize them. One of the steps to take is to keep a close eye on your campaign performance and track important metrics like engagement rates, click-through rates, and conversions.

Also, test different ad formats. Experiment with different ad formats to see which works best for your target audience and campaign objectives.

Continuously refine your targeting based on the performance of your ads to ensure that you are reaching the most relevant audience for your product or service. Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and user behavior on TikTok to ensure your ads remain relevant and engaging to your target audience.

Moreso, TikTok offers various optimization tools such as automated bidding, campaign budget optimization, and ad rotation optimization that can help you to get the most out of your ad spend. Adjust your bid strategy based on your ad performance to optimize your budget and maximize your return on investment.

Best Practices for TikTok Advertising

Here are some best practices to follow for TikTok advertising:

Keep your ads short and catchy : TikTok users have short attention spans, so it’s important to make your ad short and engaging enough to grab their attention within the first few seconds.

: TikTok users have short attention spans, so it’s important to make your ad short and engaging enough to grab their attention within the first few seconds. Use high-quality visuals and sound : TikTok is a highly visual and auditory platform, so it’s essential to use high-quality visuals and sound in your ads to make them more engaging and impactful.

: TikTok is a highly visual and auditory platform, so it’s essential to use high-quality visuals and sound in your ads to make them more engaging and impactful. Leverage user-generated content : Encourage users to create and share content related to your brand or product and leverage it in your advertising to increase authenticity and credibility.

: Encourage users to create and share content related to your brand or product and leverage it in your advertising to increase authenticity and credibility. Optimize for mobile : Ensure that your ads are optimized for mobile viewing and that they look and feel native to the TikTok platform.

: Ensure that your ads are optimized for mobile viewing and that they look and feel native to the TikTok platform. Keep your messaging clear and concise : Keep your messaging clear and concise, and use simple language that is easy to understand to ensure that your audience gets your message quickly.

: Keep your messaging clear and concise, and use simple language that is easy to understand to ensure that your audience gets your message quickly. Incorporate a strong call-to-action: Include a clear and compelling call-to-action (CTA) in your ads to encourage viewers to take action and drive conversions.

TikTok is a gold mine waiting to be harnessed by businesses. By implementing the strategies described above, you can create solid ad campaigns, continuously improve the performance of your campaigns, and achieve your marketing objectives.