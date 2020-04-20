Good Reasons Why You Should Invest in Social Media Ads

There are lots of good reasons to invest in social media ads especially in this modern world of business marketing. If you have not invested in such ads already and are looking for the reasons and feasibility in it then here are a few good ones.

First, you must invest in social media ads because it is not enough today to promote your brand and product across different social media channels. This is because:

There are more than two billion users on social media and the number is expected to rise in 2020

These users are always on the lookout for better content, alluring ads and new products on one or several of these social media channels

The digital spending share all over the world is more than 16% of the total ad expenses and out of these 18% is of social media ads and

Most social users spend more than 70% of their time on different apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and others.

If you need some more reasons to invest on social media ads then, here they are:

86% of the users click on social media ads

42% of them do so quite often and

People within the age group of 25 to 34 click on social media ads.

There are different social channels that you can sue for your ads but remember there is no ‘one size fits all’ policy in it. The popular social channels include:

Facebook and Facebook Marketplace

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Snapchat

YouTube

Pinterest

The benefits of social media ads include:

Gaining trust

Quick ROI

Consistent sales and

Establish a two-way conversation.

To start with your social ads, you will need to create a good ad first. For this you will need to know:

Your goal

Your target audience and

The information to include.

Most importantly, you must design your ads keeping the mobile users in mind. Also, make sure that you test them before you launch to determine its performance and get the desired results. You can use 10 free Instagram likes trial for that matter to make your ads most productive.

Questions and things to know

There are a few important things that you need to know regarding social media advertising before you start your campaign.

First, you must ask yourself a few questions such as:

What are your objectives and aims? It should ideally be SMART, meaning, Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Timely.

Where are your target audiences? Though Facebook is the most popular choice, people also spend quite a lot of time on social channels like Instagram and Pinterest.

What is your budget for social media advertising? Most of the social media channels will allow you to set your own budget and advertising fees depending on the impression or cost per click, the network and type of ads.

What sort of content you have? It can be professional pictures,video or any other that will need a considerable fund from your total budget.

Therefore, know about the answers to these questions upfront so that you can design the best social ads.

Reasons to invest

Next up, you should know about the specific reasons to invest in social media ads just like most of the companies do today to stay ahead of the competition.

Paid ads will generate more leads because each of the posts will be connected to a landing page that contains a call-to-action.

These ads maximize the efficiency of the entire marketing campaign by reaching out to a larger audience.

It will also increase the conversion rate at a low cost sometimes by more than 2.27 times and

It will help in enhancing brand awareness and visibility by 91% which in turn will result in higher engagements.

The most significant aspect of social media ads is that it is budget-friendly and therefore can even be used optimally by the small businesses. Not only account creation is free on most of the major platforms, the cost of reach per thousand people is pretty low as well.

Some important benefits

It is very difficult to increase your reach and build a loyal audience in this vast social media using only organic advertising and modes of marketing. There are lots of freed ads that pop up in the feed of any user daily which are irrelevant and often annoying. Therefore, these ads are usually ignored.

On the other hand, if you invest in paid social media advertising, it will help you to reach out to more potential customers as they will find it very hard to ignore. This is because these ads are:

Professionally and carefully crafted ads

Targeted for a specific set of audience and

More relevant to the users,

Therefore, your audience will get more engaged by these ads and will share your content with and refer them to their friends. This will result in increased conversion. The best part is that, these ads will be more easily accessible to the mobile users.

Generate quality leads

If you are still in a dilemma whether or not to invest in social media ads, then here are a couple of reasons to convince you.

You will get to select the specific demographics that you want to reach when you sign up for paid social advertising. Since these audiences will have specific needs, you will be able to segment your target audience on the basis of age, gender, location, career, lifestyle and income.

This will help you to cover the personal interests of the users providing them with a more personalized experience which the users typically look for today. This will also make your ads more effective than traditional advertising offering you high returns for a low cost.

You will also be able to generate more leads, build awareness and trust. People will be more encouraged to share your content thereby putting your message right in front of the audience.

Lastly, these ads will promote your content in the best possible way ensuring that your audience gets engaged with it. Therefore, investing on social media ads will be the most prudent decision to make to gain better results.