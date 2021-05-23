Essential Things To Look For When Buying Marijuana Seeds Online

Marijuana seeds are the essential ingredient to growing your own marijuana plants for personal or commercial use. However, with so many different seed websites out there with all of them advertising themselves as the best, it can be hard to know which company to trust. If you’re lucky enough, you’ll find reputable companies like i49.

This article will highlight some of the most important factors you should consider when buying cannabis seeds online. You can also click here for more information.

1. Harvesting Method

Organic seeds are harvested without the use of artificial chemicals or pesticides. This is the best type of seed to purchase as it is less likely to have been exposed to substances that can be harmful.

Conventional seeds tend to be grown with cheaper and more readily available nutrients. These seeds are typically more costly and less potent than organic or heirloom cannabis seeds, which can contain up to five times as much THC.

Therefore, When you buy marijuana seeds online the you need to consider the seed type before making the right decision.

2. Quality

The quality of the cannabis you grow will be largely determined by your seeds, which is why it’s important to prioritize high-quality strains when purchasing them online. For example, if you can afford a bag with more potent genetics (i.e., OG Kush), then that should take precedence over buying less expensive seeds. Click here to get high-quality seeds.

3. Space

Space availability is one of the most important considerations when you’re looking for seeds. A good number to aim for is about a foot per plant—this can range from six square feet indoors up to 12-14 square feet outdoors, depending on your climate and lighting situation.

If you prefer growing outdoors, you might want to consider your plant’s height. Over time, many of the strains that have been selected for more potency and higher THC content are also less suited for outdoor cultivation due to their tendency to grow taller.

4. Flowering Stage

The flowering time is how long it will take for your cannabis plant to mature and produce buds. Marijuana has two main types of growing periods: Indica strains, which grow quickly and have a short flowering period; and Sativa strains, have longer flowering times.

5. Check Your State’s Laws

In many states, the laws governing marijuana are still being written. Check what is legal and illegal in your state before ordering seeds online or planting a garden to avoid any future surprises with law enforcement.

5. Effects

There are a range of effects that marijuana seeds can have, including energizing or calming the body and mind. If you’re looking for something to help your anxiety, chronic pain, or even lack of appetite during chemotherapy treatment, click here.

Sativa strains such as Blue Dream, Green Crack, and Trainwreck are good for daytime use because they provide a more energetic high. Indica plants like Big Bud have higher concentrations of THC that make them perfect nighttime medication since they make people feel mellow and relaxed.

6. Growing Difficulty

Some strains of marijuana are easier to grow than others. If you want a plant that is not too difficult for the beginner, check out short-growing varieties such as Grandaddy Purple or Blueberry Diesel feminized seeds.

You might also try auto-flowering seeds which will flower on their own and can be ready in under nine weeks with a yield of up to 400 grams per square meter. Auto-flowering seeds can be great for beginners because they are easy to grow, quick to harvest, and require less light.

7. Harvesting Time

The time the seeds were harvested is an important thing to keep in mind when looking for reputable online marijuana seed banks. If the company does not provide this information, then it’s best to steer clear of them altogether.

In addition, there should be plenty of pictures and videos on their website so as not to cause any doubts about the product.

8. Reviews

A seller’s reputation is a very important consideration. Manufacturers that have been in the business for years and are well-known among cannabis growers will be more trustworthy than someone who just popped up on eBay or Amazon last week. If you’re not sure about your potential vendor, take some time to search around online.

Do some research on other people’s experiences with various seed providers. You’ll find reviews from customers who left feedback for specific seed providers.

Look for reviews on Reddit, Weedmaps, and other review-based websites to see what others have said about the company. These are usually honest and trustworthy opinions from people who’ve used a certain product.

9. Identification

Buying marijuana seeds online is legal in most countries, but there are a few important steps to take before doing so. Make sure you look up what types of identification are required by the seed provider’s country before you make your purchase and whether the website requires a prescription to complete an online order.

10. Soil Health

Marijuana prefers soil that contains good levels of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium. If the soil is naturally lacking in one or more of these ingredients, then supplementation should be used to maintain a healthy environment for your plants to grow well.

11. Water Availability

Marijuana is a drought-tolerant plant. It can go without water for up to a week. If you live in an area with a lot of rain, you don’t need to worry about watering your marijuana plant. But if it is dry outside or the climate where you are growing does not receive rainfall throughout the year, then this could be a problem. You, therefore, want to ensure that water is easily accessible to the plants.

12. CBD Or THC Levels

The cannabis plant is a complex being with over 400 compounds. THC and CBD are the two most important, but there are other cannabinoids that have effects as well; in some cases stronger than either THC or CBD. Some strains of marijuana will be high in both THC and CBD (or one) which means it can also alleviate symptoms for certain health conditions.

Therefore, depending on what you want to buy, ensure you get marijuana with the right amount of CBD. You can also contact the seed bank for more information about their products and what they have available.

In Conclusion:

When it comes to buying marijuana seeds online, there are a number of things that you should keep an eye out for in order to ensure that the purchase is legitimate and worthwhile.