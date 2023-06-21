Aspirin’s Sneaky 20% Anemia Risk Sneaks Up On The Elderly

(CTN News) – Based on an analysis of the ASPREE (ASPirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly) trial, it was found that, when low-dose aspirin was used by otherwise healthy older adults, it led to an increase of 20% in the incidence of anemia and a decrease in ferritin (blood iron) levels.

As a result, this suggests that older patients who are taking should have regular measurements of their hemoglobin levels done.

In a study published on June 20 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the results of the study were presented.

U.S. Aspirin Use Among the Elderly

Aspirin is reported to be used as a preventative by about half of the elderly population in the United States. It is important to note, however, that the use of, particularly when it comes to the digestive tract, can lead to major bleeding.

In spite of the well-documented risk of overt bleeding associated with use, only a handful of studies have examined the effect of aspirin on anemia, particularly in older individuals.

ASPREE Trial: A Methodology and Results Report

A retrospective analysis of the ASPREE randomized controlled trial was conducted by researchers from Monash University, Melbourne.

As part of the study, 19,114 participants aged 70 or older were randomly assigned to receive either 100 mg of daily or a placebo each day as part of a randomized design. At the beginning of the study and three years after the randomization, hemoglobin levels were assessed, as well as ferritin levels.

Among the low-dose group, the data indicated that there was a 23.5% risk of developing anemia.

As a result of this risk, the aspirin group showed a minor, yet significant drop in mean hemoglobin levels and a significant decline in ferritin levels compared to the placebo group.

Causes and Implications of Potential Causes

Anemia incidents or ferritin declines in the ASPREE trial were not attributed to clinically significant bleeding events and could not be accounted for by clinically significant bleeding events.

The primary cause is actually likely to be hidden blood loss, as suggested by the steeper decline of ferritin in aspirin users compared to non-aspirin users.

