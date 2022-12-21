What makeup looks are best in winter?

Makeup looks

Nearly 2023, we’re (somewhat) post-pandemic, and winter makeup looks are back and better than ever. I’m talking about glazed and glossy lips, bright pink blush, blue eyeshadow, and more.

And if you’re like me and don’t really believe in the signature style concept, you’re definitely looking forward to seeing what winter beauty trends will be everywhere in the next months which is where I come in.

I looked high and low, from the runways of Fall/Winter 2022 fashion week to the viral TikTok beauty trends, to provide you with some credible forecasts of the makeup trends that will be filling up your feeds come November.

And, in general, this winter will be all about updating your present faves and traditional holiday cosmetics go-tos for winter 2022. Need some ideas?

Here are winter cosmetic trends to look out for this season, as well as the hero products you’ll need to reproduce.

1. Bold Blush for Winter 2022

All my blush lovers, WYA?! High up near the temples, over the apples of the cheeks, along your cheekbones and brow bones—blush, blush, blush. Yup, heavy blush, and flushed cheeks will definitely be a trend for winter 2022, so dust that blushes wherever your heart desires. 2. Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush in Chilly 3. Heavy Under-Eye Liner for Winter 2022 Grunge makeup looks are the comeback of all ’90s comebacks (probs has something to do with all those Teenage Dirtbag videos), but this time around, the slept-in look has a bit more glam to it. The diffused wing on top and the heavy liner underneath the bottom lashes is the perfect New Year’s Eve makeup looks since there’s a solid chance you will be sleeping in it at the end of the night anyway. 4. Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in 100 Whatever Black 5. Blue Eye Makeup for Winter 2022 Blue eye makeup looks were huge on the fall/winter runways, which means you’ll continue to drool over makeup looks like these through winter too. This iridescent, periwinkle wash of color is a less-intimidating way to take part in the blue eyeshadow trend (in case you’re getting horrible flashbacks of the powder blues in the ’00s). 6. Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel for Eyes & Face in Strobe Light