Fashion

What makeup looks are best in winter?
What makeup looks are best in winter?

7 seconds ago

What makeup looks are best in winter?

Makeup looks

Nearly 2023, we’re (somewhat) post-pandemic, and winter makeup looks are back and better than ever. I’m talking about glazed and glossy lips, bright pink blush, blue eyeshadow, and more.

And if you’re like me and don’t really believe in the signature style concept, you’re definitely looking forward to seeing what winter beauty trends will be everywhere in the next months which is where I come in.

I looked high and low, from the runways of Fall/Winter 2022 fashion week to the viral TikTok beauty trends, to provide you with some credible forecasts of the makeup trends that will be filling up your feeds come November.

And, in general, this winter will be all about updating your present faves and traditional holiday cosmetics go-tos for winter 2022. Need some ideas?

Here are winter cosmetic trends to look out for this season, as well as the hero products you’ll need to reproduce.

1. Bold Blush for Winter 2022

All my blush lovers, WYA?! High up near the temples, over the apples of the cheeks, along your cheekbones and brow bones—blush, blush, blush. Yup, heavy blush, and flushed cheeks will definitely be a trend for winter 2022, so dust that blushes wherever your heart desires.

2. Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush in Chilly

My trick to getting rosy cheeks to last all day in the winter? My acne is rosacea. Kidding (barely). The real key is to start with a liquid or cream blush and set it with a powder blush on top. Just make sure that both blushes are right for your skin tone, then pack ’em on and blend ’em out. This baby is so pigmented that you might not even need a powder backup, and the creamy gel blends better than the Vitamix I got for Christmas.

3. Heavy Under-Eye Liner for Winter 2022

Grunge makeup looks are the comeback of all ’90s comebacks (probs has something to do with all those Teenage Dirtbag videos), but this time around, the slept-in look has a bit more glam to it. The diffused wing on top and the heavy liner underneath the bottom lashes is the perfect New Year’s Eve makeup looks since there’s a solid chance you will be sleeping in it at the end of the night anyway.

4. Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in 100 Whatever Black

To cheat the slept-in makeup looks (which, ahem, is way better for your skin), grab a blendable, long-lasting matte pencil like this one. Not only does this pencil eyeliner come in 39 different shades (you’d want the black one for this look, obvi), but it’s also super multipurpose and can be used as lip liner, a brow pencil, a contour stick, and more.

5. Blue Eye Makeup for Winter 2022

Blue eye makeup looks were huge on the fall/winter runways, which means you’ll continue to drool over makeup looks like these through winter too. This iridescent, periwinkle wash of color is a less-intimidating way to take part in the blue eyeshadow trend (in case you’re getting horrible flashbacks of the powder blues in the ’00s).

6. Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel for Eyes & Face in Strobe Light

It simply doesn’t get any easier or cooler than this pot of chrome gel shadow from Danessa Myricks. All you do is swipe it on, let it dry, and let the compliments roll in. Wear it by itself, or layer it on top of another cream shadow to intensify the color.

7. Soft Contour for Winter 2022

Complexion vibes for winter 2022 are all about super sharp soft contours. It’s so soft and subtle that you can’t pinpoint what it is exactly, but you know it looks good. Think: strategically placed concealer in a shade that closely matches your foundation, and the same goes for contour.

