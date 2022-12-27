The 4 Best Hair Dryers For Make Your Hair Dry

Hair dryer

Most hair dryers are effective at propelling hot air at your head—sometimes fairly quickly—to expedite your hair styling from showering to whatever comes next. Small model differences can make a big difference in use.

We discovered that some dryers are considerably more enjoyable to hold and use than others after 20 hours of research and 70 hours of testing 40 dryers. We believe the Rusk W8less Professional 2000 Watt Dryer is the finest option since it delivers an amazing experience for the money.

Rusk W8less Professional 2000 Watt Dryer

Fast and light

The Rusk W8less Professional 2000 Watt Dryer, with its 55 mph airflow and temperatures that exceed 245 degrees Fahrenheit, is one of the quickest and hot dryer we tested and is the only features that matter for drying your hair.

It weighs less than a pound, has an 8-foot cord (one of the longest we discovered), is really comfortable to grip, and has by far the best mix of features we consider important—even when compared to dryers that cost of dollars.

The Rusk W8less comes with a concentrator, which is useful for straightening hair, but no diffuser.

Consider our budget pick, which is faster but heavier and doesn’t get quite as hot as the Rusk W8less, or the Shark HyperAir, which is also quicker and gets as hot but is heavier and more than twice the price.

InfinitiPro by Conair 1875-Watt Salon Performance AC Motor Styling Tool

Fast but heavy

If weight isn’t an issue, try the InfinitiPro by Conair 1875-Watt Salon Performance AC Motor Styling Tool. This dryer, which is commonly found in drugstores, delivers faster (65 mph) and nearly as hot (205 °F) airflow selection.

At 1.3 pounds, it may seem weighty after a few minutes of holding it above your head. The 6-foot cable, while shorter than those on our other selections, is longer than those on most other low-cost hair dryers.

The buttons are simple to use, although the cool-shot button is a touch smaller and more difficult to hold down than the cool-shot button on our top selection. The InfinitiPro comes with both a diffuser and a concentrator.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

A joy to use

If you want to splurge on a dryer, try the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Since we initially tested it in 2016, it has consistently been our favourite to use.

The Supersonic does not dry hair any faster than our pick, but it is more comfortable to use in practically every manner thanks to its unusual design, with airflow at 88 mph and a temperature exceeding 245 °F (the warmest temperature our weather metre could measure).

Because the motor is housed in the handle, the nozzle is shorter and easier to manipulate. The handle is completely vibration-free, which was not the case with other premium models we examined.

It features a 9-foot cord and produces less grating noise than other dryers. It also includes two magnetically connecting concentrators and a diffuser, which are all extremely simple to instal or remove mid-blowout.

RevAir

Best for thick, dense, or curly/coily/kinky hair

The RevAir, another pricey dryer, is unlike any other hair-drying, heat-styling gadget we’ve tested. This vacuum-like gadget is gentle on fragile strands and can greatly reduce total drying time for persons with Type 3 or 4 curl patterns.

One tester, who previously required two back-to-back appointments with a professional stylist at Drybar, now receives comparable drying and smoothing results in as little as 20 minutes with the RevAir.

The RevAir was recently modified to have the same astonishing straightening power as its enormous predecessor while being substantially lighter in weight, although it still has an unusually wide footprint when compared to dryers.

The full corded machine weighs approximately 8 pounds and is approximately the size of a toaster. The hose-attached handheld wand alone weights more than our heavier dryer picks (about 2 pounds), but we found that this isn’t a big deal because it requires very little motion to function.

