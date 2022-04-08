Is ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Available On HBO Max Or Netflix?

In the two years that followed Sonic the Hedgehog’s first live-action movie, nothing of consequence has happened. For the past 730 days, you’ve surely wondered, pondered, speculated: “When will Sonic the Hedgehog 2 be released?”.”

You can stop wondering because Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is opening this weekend. Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of everyone’s favorite bright blue video game hedgehog. He can save the world if only he can learn to grow up. Carrey reprises his role as Sonic’s arch-rival, Dr. Robotnik, who escaped the mushroom planet where Sonic trapped him in the last film.

The sequel, directed by Jeff Fowler, also stars Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Lee Majdoub. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will keep your kids entertained for two hours, so here’s when and where you can stream it.

Must Read: Bobby Rydell, Star of ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ Dies at 79

WHERE TO WATCH SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently only available in theaters. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released on April 8, 2022. Buy tickets now.

Paramount+, the Paramount streaming service, will stream Sonic the Hedgehog 2 after the movie’s theatrical run. There is a premium plan for $9.99/month or an ad-supported plan for $5.99/month with Paramount+.

WILL SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 BE ON HBO MAX? IS SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 ON HBO MAX?

No. Since Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a Paramount movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, it will not be streamed by HBO Max when it opens in theaters. HBO Max will no longer stream theatrical movies in 2022. HBO Max subscribers were able to watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home last year after Warner Media simultaneously released its theatrical slate on streaming. Warner Bros. theatrical movies will run 45 days in theaters before moving to HBO Max.

IS SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 ON NETFLIX?

Sadly, no. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is not on Netflix, and, since it’s going to Paramount+, it’s not likely to be on Netflix any time soon. We’re sorry!

WHEN WILL SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 BE STREAMING ONLINE? WHEN WILL SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 BE ON PARAMOUNT PLUS?

Sonic the Hedgehog will be on Paramount+ within 30 to 45 days of it opening in theaters, although there is no official release date. Paramount announced last year that all of its titles would move to Paramount+ after 30 days in theaters, while big tentpoles would get 45 days. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 will be on Paramount+ around May to June 2022.

There is no word on whether Sonic The Hedgehog 2 will also be available on VOD. A digital release of The Quiet Place Part II coincided with its Paramount+ release, but Jackass Forever was not accompanied by a VOD release. Jackass Forever went to VOD about a week after Paramount+. When Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is available, Paramount+ is the best way to watch it.

Related CTN News: