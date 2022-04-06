32.6 C
Bobby Rydell, Star of ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ Dies at 79

Bobby Rydell, a teen idol from the 1960s known for songs such as “Wild One” and his role as Hugo Peabody in the 1963 film “Bye Bye Birdie,” has died, according to a statement released by his representatives. He was 79 years old when he died.

Sadly, Bobby Rydell passed away on April 5 in Abington, Pennsylvania, from complications due to pneumonia, which were not related to Covid-19, according to the statement.

According to the statement, Rydell was born Robert Ridarelli in 1942 and he got his first song on the Billboard 100 in 1959 and went on to have a career that included 34 top 100 hits and more than 25 million album sales throughout his lifetime.

During the course of his 2016 biography “Teen Idol on the Rocks: A Tale of Second Chances,” Bobby Rydell opened up about receiving a double organ transplant in 2012, and he became a champion for organ donation and the Gift of Life, an organization that helps families affected by organ transplants.

According to a statement released by his family, Bobby Rydell is survived by his wife, Linda J. Hoffman, son Robert Ridarelli, daughter Jennifer Dulin, and five grandchildren.

