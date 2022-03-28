BTS: Song Of Jungkook ‘Stay Away’ Hits 70 Million Views On Spotify

The song ‘Stay Alive’ by BTS Jungkook has been viewed over 70 million times on Spotify. AIt was an overwhelming experience for the Army members as they congratulated the band member by making him trend on social media.

BTS is one of the world’s biggest bands, conquering millions of hearts with their superhit music tracks. The band recently dominated headlines after its members performed live in Seoul, South Korea. The band performed its first live show two years after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Additionally, ARMY is always cheering BTS members on for their achievements.

Jungkook’s ‘Stay Alive’ crosses 70 million views on Spotify

BTS’ Jungkook song ‘Stay Alive’ has been viewed over 70 million times on Spotify. Stay Alive is the fastest OST and Solo song by a Korean act to reach this milestone, according to The TaeKook Global. It was reported by TKG that ‘Stay Alive’ by Jungkook (prod. SUGA) has now surpassed 70 Million Streams on Spotify, making it the fastest OST & solo song by a Korean male act (43 days) to reach this milestone. Jungkook, congratulations! Here’s the “#StayAlive70M”.

ARMY congratulates Jungkook for achieving new heights

After taking this into consideration, ARMY members congratulated Jungkook, making him one of the top trends on Twitter. There will never be another artist quite like Jungkook. He gives every single second of his life to his career and pours out his heart and soul into everything he does. The man is truly talented and passionate about what he does.”, another fan tweeted, “need to have here this Jungkook my time HD version. I want to hear it again live if he only performs it in front of fans!”.

More on ‘Stay Alive’

YouTube user HYBE Entertainment released the full version of BTS Suga and Jungkook’s new song, Stay Alive, on their YouTube page. The video showed Jungkook with an intense expression performing to the melodious song. The fans were astonished to see him in such a stunning avatar, and they didn’t miss out on praising him and the song via the comments section. The song was produced by BTS Suga and sung by Jungkook.

