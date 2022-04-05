Moon Knight Episode 2 Release Date, Time, Cast, And More

Moon Knight, a Marvel mini-series created by Jeremy Slater, began streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 30, 2022. Moon Knight consists of six episodes in total, but rather than release the entire series at once, Marvel has opted to release each episode weekly. Episode one was released last week. Are you looking forward to Moon Knight episode 2? We have provided all the information you need about Moon Knight episode 2 release date and time.

Moon Knight episode 2 release date

Moon Knight’s second episode will be released on April 6. It will be available on Disney Plus. Nevertheless, it is important to note that the release time will vary for different countries. The details are listed below.

Moon Knight episode 2 release time

In addition to geographical differences, Moon Knight episode 2 release time varies in different countries. Fans in the United States are able to watch the show at 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET. The UK release time is 8 a.m. BST. Moon Knight will debut in India at 12.30 pm IST.

Moon Knight cast and plot

Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy star in the Marvel mini-series. Isaac plays Moon Knight aka Marc Spector, while Ethan Hawke and May Calamay portray Arthur Harrow and Layla El-Fouly, respectively. A mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, Marc Spector is the protagonist of the show. As he gets entangled in a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods, things take a surprising turn.

Moon Knight’s full release schedule of upcoming episodes

Moon Knight episode 1 – March 30 – available now!

Moon Knight episode 2 – April 6

Moon Knight episode 3 – April 13

Moon Knight episode 4 – April 20

Moon Knight episode 5 – April 27

Moon Knight episode 6 [finale] – May 4

