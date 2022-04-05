‘Morbius’ Box Office Collection: Jared Leto Starrer Starts Well

Jared Leto’s Morbius, one of the most anticipated Marvel movies, was released in India recently in four languages–English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In the film, Jared is portrayed as the anti-hero, as he tries to find a cure for his rare blood disorder, which further transforms him into a vampire with an uncontrollable thirst for human blood.

Jared’s taking on a comic book-based role isn’t his first. As Joker in the DCEU film Suicide Squad, he won praises for his thrilling portrayal. In its first weekend of release in North America, the film managed to earn $39.1 million. Variety reports that the film’s international collections stand at $84 Million. During its three-day opening weekend in India, the film reportedly earned around Rs 8-9 crore.

‘Morbius’ Box Office Collection

Morbius has suffered a setback due to the competition, as SS Rjamaouli’s period drama RRR is shattering box office records across India. The film is also competing against John Abraham’s Attack, which has also attracted many screens. WeGotThisCovered reports that the film will have a low box office opening when compared to other live-action Marvel films over the past few years.

The film was directed by Daniel Espinosa and cost $75 million to produce. Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson also play significant roles in the film. Leto stars in Sony’s Morbius as the film’s eponymous ‘anti-hero,’ a renowned biochemist who turns into a vampire.

