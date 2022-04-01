Jim Carrey Announces Retirement From Hollywood: ‘I’ve Done Enough’

Jim Carrey, who is considered one of the most successful actors in the comedy genre, has recently announced that he intends to retire from acting. In addition to promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the actor discussed his well-thought-out future plans as well.

The shocking revelation comes after the 60-year-old actor claimed to be sickened after observing a ‘spineless’ audience give Will Smith a standing ovation after the actor won the Best Actor award at the 94th Academy awards ceremony moments after slapping comedian Chris Rock across the face over his joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor has not yet announced his retirement, but he revealed there is still time for another project in his career.

Jim Carrey says he is considering ‘retiring’

In an interview with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover on March 31, 2022, The Mask actor announced his retirement. ‘I am being very serious,” he added, and explained that he would reconsider his decision for a script that is ‘important for people to see.’ In addition, Jim Carrey talked about Dolly Parton’s highly-anticipated biopic.

Continuing, Jim Carrey Said , “It depends.”. In the case where the angels bring some kind of script written in gold ink, which says to me that it’s really important for people to see, I might,” said the Academy Award-nominated actor. He continued, ”I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.” I really enjoy living a quiet life, I really enjoy painting on canvas, and I really enjoy my spiritual life,”

Jim Carrey reiterated that he has had ‘enough’ and further stated, ‘This is something you might never hear another celebrity say for the rest of eternity- I have enough.’

Throughout his four-decade career, the actor contributed greatly to the comic genre. Jim Carrey has starred in a number of critically acclaimed films including The Dead Pool, Pink Cadillac, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and many others.

