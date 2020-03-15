Thai Currency Exchange Firm Now Disinfecting Banknotes

A local Thai foreign-exchange forex firm is disinfecting the banknotes it collects from its branches as a safety precaution for its workers and customers because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Super Rich Currency Exchange Co has 15 branches at popular tourist areas in Bangkok.

“We have to ensure the safety for the staff with solutions to clean and protect our staff,” said chief executive Piya Tantivachyanon told Reuters.

“We will also send the banknotes upstairs to steam with disinfectant and then seal them in plastic bags.”

Workers spray banknotes with disinfectant before sealing them in the plastic bags to be sent to other branches.

Other workers in protective suits were also seen spraying disinfectant at the Super Rich branch.

The head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases in Germany has said that handling banknotes does not pose a particular risk of contracting coronavirus.

But World Health Organization officials have advised people to wash their hands after handling banknotes. The measures taken by Super Rich have been welcomed by its customers.

“I think that all banks and financial institutions or forex money changers should take whatever preventive action they can to minimize the risk for their customers. So I think it’s a good idea,” customer Simon Morris said.

Last month, China ordered the disinfection of banknotes to contain the virus outbreak.

“It maybe could help kill germs by just 80% or 90%, but we still have to do it. It’s the best measure we have right now,” Piya said.

Bank of Ayudhya reports its temporarily suspend Forex com currency exchange service until the virus situation improves. Bank employees working at foreign-exchange forex booths were instructed to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.