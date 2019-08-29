BANGKOK – A beer truck driver has been busted for faking the theft of 186 cases from his truck. An investigation revealed that he stole the beer himself.

Police in Buri Ram province arrested Udon Sudkaew, 53, hours after he filed a complaint that 186 beer cases had been stolen from his truck.

Udon was transporting 2,520 boxes beer from a well-known beer factory in Khon Kaen to Sa Kaew.

He called the district police station and reported that 186 beer cases had been stolen while he was parked on the side of the road and sleeping.

He claimed thieves cut the canvas covering the back of the truck and stole the beer.

Police checked the GPS installed on the truck and noticed that he stopped in another city, not on his route.

Under pressure during interrogation, the truck driver admitted he sold the beer to the shop.

The driver said he was in debt and another driver gave him the idea of how to get quick cash.

In January more than 80,000 cans of beer were spilled across the road after truck overturned in Phuket.

Locals were seen loading up bags, bikes and cars with the amber nectar after the accident outside a shop in Phuket.

Dozens of were caught on camera as they picked up the beer cans. It was unclear how many were helping authorities to clear the area or helping themselves to the beer.