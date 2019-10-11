Thai Police Arrest 77 Year-Old American on Child Pornography Charges

Thailand’s immigration police have arrested a 77-year-old American man on child pornography charges. He was wanted on outstanding against him in the United states.

Immigration police raided a house in Pathum Thani and arrested Lawrence Welch, wanted by the state of Michigan. He’s accused of illegally possessing and distributing child pornographic materials, Police said.

Arresting police officers also found photos of children displayed on the house inside walls and boxes containing CDs featuring child pornography, Thai media reported.

During interrogation, the man allegedly admitted to police he owned the pornographic materials to appease sexual desires. He is being held in police custody, pending deportation.

Police also said Well’s fled to Thailand to avoid the charges. US authorities had worked with the Immigration Bureau to get him sent back to Michigan.