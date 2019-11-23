Police in northern Thailand’s have arrested the administrator of a child pornography website during a raid on his condominium in Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai Provincial Police and the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (Ticac) unit apprehended Korakot Chulthong at a condominium on Saturday. They also seized seized three mobile phones, a laptop computer, two portable drives, some bank account passbooks and also ATM cards.

Mr Korakot, 24, was wanted on a warrant on charges of possessing child pornographic materials; for sexual and commercial purposes; and inputting pornographic data into a computer system accessible by other people.

The arrest followed complaints from parents and the public that an online group was distributing video with Thai children and foreigners. The VK social media platform had 800 members and more than 200,000 followers.

VK (VKontakte) is a Russian social media and networking service. It is available in numerous languages but is mainly used by Russian-speakers. It is the 12th most visited website in the world.

Investigators found the group had been created in Russia and later purchased by Thai investors. Mr Korakot served as the site administrator. Reviews of more than 100 porn clips were posted on the group.

Those who wanted to watch uncensored clips had to pay membership fees of 300 baht each. Police posing as customers transferred membership fees. They later tracked the administrator to the condominium in Chiang Mai.

The suspect initially confessed to the charges, saying he had been running the site for about one year, officers said.

Police arrest the administrator of a child porn website during a raid on his condominium unit in Chiang Mai. (@TICAC2016 Facebook page)