BANGKOK – As Thailand’s tourism industry struggles to regain the confidence of Chinese Tourist, some Thai continue to thwart efforts. Despite efforts some Thai choose to bite the hand that feeds them.

The Chinese saying (wang en fu yi- 忘恩負義) which means “forget favors and betray justice.”

Now Police in Bangkok are hunting for a cabbie who allegedly stole more than Bt3.6 million from a Chinese businessman.

Mr. Zhong Ai said he had been out drinking with friends and hailed a cab to take him home at 5am. However, he fell asleep in the cab and found himself on the roadside at 7am.

He also realized that all his valuables were gone including a Bt2.3 million Patek Philippe watch; a Bt1 million diamond ring; a Bt200,000 wedding ring, two cellphones and Bt30,000 in cash.

Police are checking the CCTV camera footage along the route to track the cabbie’s movements. Police are calling on anybody who may have information to step forward and bring the alleged thief to justice.

Last week a Chinese man, was found brutally murdered in a restaurant, located in the Town-in-Town area of Bangkok. He was reportedly ready to take over a Bangkok restaurant from a Thai owner.

51-year-old Chen Yi Hai’s body was found by a female employee, the Nation reported.His staff, all Myanmar nationals, said that Chen was partying with them the night before.

Initial reports cited signs of violent struggle in the room, where the victim’s body was found with several stab wounds and signs of bludgeoning.

Relatives said that Chen had Bt300,000 in cash on him, which had been given to him by his son