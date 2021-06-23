Nigerian Busted for Shipping and Receiving Narcotics in Thailand

Narcotics suppression police have busted a Nigerian Man for shipping and receiving cocaine and heroin through the mail system. Police seized about half a kilogram of heroin destined for Australia.

A spokesperson for the Narcotics Control Board, said on Tuesday that 470 grams of heroin had been found in a parcel at a shipping company in Samut Prakan on Monday.

The heroin was hidden in a photo frame inside it.

The parcel came from Surat Thani province and was destined for Australia. Narcotics police also shared the address of the recipient with Australian police for further action, the spokesperson said.

Separately at a postal service company on Monday, officials seized 390 grams of cocaine hidden in mascara tubes sent from Costa Rica to Pathum Thani province. They arrested Miss Nuchanart Leela, 27, at a house in central Thailand’s Pathum Thani province. She was suspected of being hired to receive the cocaine by the Nigerian man.

Officials then arrested Nigerian Ejimadu Uchechukwu Benjamin, 41, at a department store in Bang Na district of Bangkok. Police found 79 grams of cocaine in his condominium, he was taken to Srinagarind police station for further interrogation.

Upon questioning he admitted to shipping and receiving narcotics through the mail and hiring the Thai woman to accept the cocaine delivery on his behalf.