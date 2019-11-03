Briton Arrested in Koh Phangan, Thailand for Selling Narcotics

A British national has been arrested in Koh Phangan, Thailand for narcotics possession with intent to sell to tourists. The arrest followed a tip-off that a foreigner riding a Harley was selling drugs to foreign tourists on the island.

Koh Phangan police chief Sathit Kongniem said Matthew Beresford, 36, was stopped after acting suspiciously. He was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle around midnight.

A search of his room found 0.4 grams of heroin, 0.2 grams of MDMA, 51 grams of morphine and 185 grams of marijuana, the police chief said.

Pol Col Sathit said Beresford was charged with possessing illegal drugs. His two motorcycles, a car and 15,000 baht in cash were also seized, he added.

Last week a 31-year-old Briton was arrested, wanted for extradition on drug charges. He caught by caught by Crime Suppression police in Pattaya, Thailand.

Crime Suppression Division police arrested Mark Rumble, a British national, in Pattaya, Thailand on Friday.

Police said the British Embassy in Bangkok had asked the Foreign Ministry to help track down Mr Rumble. He is a suspected drug agent involved in many narcotics offences in the UK.

Rumble also fled the UK to Thailand to avoid charges.

CSD investigators found the Rumble had entered Thailand on Oct 11 and was allowed to stay until Nov 9. They then tracked the suspect down to the house in Pattaya.

During the interrogation, the British suspect denied all charges. He accused his former Thai wife of filing the drug charges against him.

Pattaya Police pressed charges against him based on the arrest warrant before sending him to the Criminal Court for further action.