Soldiers Shoot and Kills 8 Drug Runners in Chiang Rai

Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force have killed eight suspected drug runners in a shootout in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang district. Following the shootout, soldiers seized 4.5 Million methamphetamine pills.

Major General Suparoek Sathapornphon, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, said while monitoring the border they spotted 10 men carrying bags around 1:30 am Monday.

According to Gen. Suparoek, who heads the Pha Mueang Narcotics Control Operation Center, the soldiers signaled for the men to stop, however, they still opened fire at them in an effort to escape. They fired back at the drug runners and the firefight lasted approximately 10 minutes, Gen. Suparoeok said.

In the aftermath of the firefight, they found eight bodies after the situation was brought under control. In addition, 45 bags containing 4.5 million methamphetamine pills were also found scattered in the jungle.

Gen. Suparoeok said because they had no identification documents, the identity of the suspected armed drug smugglers has yet to be determined.

Trending News: