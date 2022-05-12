Chiang Rai Monk Outraged After Novices Receive Condoms in Alms Offerings

A Buddhist monk in Chiang Rai province lodged an online complaint following alms donation of condoms to novices in their temple by some followers.

On May 6th, Phra Chingchai Itthitecho of Wat Sri Kerd Temple posted a picture on Facebook of condoms found among the alms offerings to two novices, about 15 years old.

Two novices told Phra Chingchai they didn’t know who might have put condoms in their alms bowls outside a pawn shop in the Muang district’s municipal area.

They said that several novices were waiting to receive offerings, and some others might have also received condoms.

Giving Novice Monks condoms inappropriate

According to Phra Chingchai, the man might have mistaken the condoms for sachets of tomato or chili sauce since they are the same size, but if they were intended, he said that would be inappropriate.

Despite frequent reports of scandals involving monks in the media, he urged Buddhist followers not to be biased against monks in general due to somes misconduct.

Chiang Rai’s Wat Sri Kerd celebrates great fortune with monks’ auspicious name and location. It is unknown when this temple was built; however, it may have been built around 1440. Its name comes from the tree Sa-lee.

“Sa-lee” is a local name derived from “Sri” due to the absence of the r-sound in the local language. The word “Sri” is derived from “Sri Maha Bodhi;” thus, Sa-lee trees are Sri Maha Bodhi trees. Sa-lee means auspiciousness, brilliance, progress, and beauty.

This temple is situated inside the city walls, east of the town.

Wat Sri Kerd temple is located not far from the town, and it is not hard to find. From the Ha-Yak Por Khun Mengrai intersection, turn left to Sri Kerd Road and go straight.

The temple is on the right before entering Phaholyothin Road.