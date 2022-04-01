DSI Police Seize US$41.4 Million of Drug Traffickers Assets in Chiang Rai

Police have seized overUS$41 Million worth of assets during searches of three homes belonging to suspected drug traffickers in Chiang Rai province on Wednesday.

Two houses were searched by the Department of Special Investigation and local police in Mae Sai district’s tambon Wiang Phang Kham, and another one in Chiang Saen district’s tambon Pasak.

Deputy director of the Bureau of Consumer Crime Protection Tanin Prempree led the operation.

A large number of documents were seized at the three homes as part of the operation. The investigation uncovered approximately US$59 million worth of financial transactions.

A total of 246 bank accounts, 155 cars and motorcycles worth about US$3.9 million, and 232 land title deeds worth about US$37.5 million baht were also impounded. Mr. Tanin said the total value was about US$41.4 million.

Mr. Tanin said the Department of Special Investigation would summon the people who owned the assets to explain how they came into their possession.

In the absence of credible evidence, the assets would be confiscated under the Narcotics Act (2021). In addition, they would be prosecuted for money laundering and tax evasion under the Money Laundering Prevention and Suppression Act (1999).

The Department of Special Investigation action was taken at the direction of the Narcotics Control Board,” he said.

Seven Arrested Assets Seized by Chiang Rai Police

On March 29th, Chiang Rai police arrested seven suspects were arrested with 2 million methamphetamine pills and about US$440,000 baht in assets.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation followed the seizure of 440,000 meth pills in the Mae Fa Luang district.

It was a network led by a man known as A-kuay, who trafficked the drugs.

An additional 200,000 meth pills were seized from A-kuay’s network on March 5 in Mae Chan, Chiang Rai.

Police turned up at a mechanic’s shop in Mueang Chiang Rai and were arrested along with six other suspects, and 2 million meth pills were discovered in their possession.

The suspects told police they were hired to deliver meth to the south of Thailand. This was done by another man named Nathawut Panpong, alias Sia Tao.

Several cars, five motorcycles, two pistols, some gold jewelry, and US$24,800 cash were seized, as well as deeds for three blocks of land and three houses.

The police spokesperson told reporters that the assets seized were worth about US$440,000 in total and were believed to have been acquired with drug money.