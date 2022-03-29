Chiang Rai Police Seize Assets Worth US$440,000 and 2 Million Meth Pills

In a joint operation by police, seven suspects were arrested with 2 million methamphetamine pills and 15 million baht in assets.

According to a Chiang Rai police spokesperson, the operation followed the seizure of 440,000 meth pills in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fa Luang district.

It was a network led by a man known as A-kuay, who trafficked the drugs.

An additional 200,000 meth pills were seized from A-kuay’s network on March 5 in Mae Chan, Chiang Rai.

Police Raid Mechanics Shop

On Sunday, they turned up at a mechanic’s shop in the Muang district of Chiang Rai and were arrested along with six other suspects, and 2 million meth pills were discovered in their possession.

The suspects told police they were hired to deliver meth from the Muang district of Chiang Rai to the south of Thailand. This was done by another man named Nathawut Panpong, alias Sia Tao.

Several cars, five motorcycles, two pistols, some gold jewelry, and US$24,800 cash were seized, as well as deeds for three blocks of land and three houses.

The police spokesperson told reporters that the assets seized were worth about US$440,000 in total and were believed to have been acquired with drug money.