Connect with us

Business

Southwest Airlines Plane Hits a Jacksonville Airport Light Pole
Advertisement

Business

On July 9, Target Will Launch Its Answer To Prime Day

Business

Tencent And Alibaba Are Fined In China's Crackdown On Fintech

Business

Bitcoin (BTC) Maintains $30K, Solana (SOL) Jumps 12%: Weekend Watch

Business

Bed Bath & Beyond Brand Was Saved By Overstock.Com At The Last Minute

Business

Thailand's SEC Seizes Assets of Stark Corp, Executives Assets Frozen

Business

How Often Do Insurance Firms Hire Private Investigators

Business

How Can Your Ecommerce Business Benefit From Product Data Enrichment?

News Business

Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta Over "Copycat" Threads App

Business

GTCR Buys Majority Stake In Worldpay From FIS For $18.5 Billion

Business

Larry Fink Refers To Bitcoin As An International Asset In TV Interview, Pushing It To 14-Month High

Business

Understanding Responsible Gambling Practices in Canadian Online Casinos

Business News

Thailand's Inflation Surprises With Slowest Growth In 22 Months, Consumer Price Forecasts Revised

Business

An Apple Appeal Against Optis Over 4G Patents Loses In London

Business

Walmart Canada Delivery Pass Program Has Been Launched

Business

Aesthetic & Medical Marketing Content Undergoes Rapid Changes

Business

Gold Price Forecast: Cautious Trade Ahead Of The US Holiday, Fed Minutes

Business

The Local Applebee's Is Offering a Special For The Fourth Of July

Business

Sheetz $1.776 Gas Proves Popular For The Fourth Of July

Business

Trump Media Merger Partner Reveals a $18 Million Preliminary Settlement With The SEC

Business

Southwest Airlines Plane Hits a Jacksonville Airport Light Pole

Published

11 mins ago

on

Southwest Airlines Plane Hits a Jacksonville Airport Light Pole

(CTN News) – In an incident that took place at Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday, July 5, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 made contact with an off-pavement light pole during taxiing at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) in Florida.

As Southwest Flight 5122 originated from Houston Hobby Airport (HOU), it landed safely at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) before the incident occurred.

As of the time of the incident, there were 172 passengers and six crew members on board the aircraft. There was no injury to any of the occupants onboard the aircraft during the incident.

There was a rerouting of passengers to their respective destinations later on. According to a statement released by Southwest Airlines,

At Southwest Airlines JAX, there was an incident

An Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 (Registration N8671D) sustained major damage to its left wing after hitting a light pole at JAX.

The aircraft had just landed on runway 08 from HOU, and was in the process of taxiing to the parking stand.

Ground tower controllers guided the aircraft towards a holding area while waiting for gate clearance. The aircraft were built in 2015 and delivered to the airline in November of that year.

A severe damage was observed on the leading edge of the left wing just ahead of the winglet. A technical team reviewed the extent of the damage before the aircraft was towed to the gate for passengers and crew to deboard.

As a result, the aircraft was deemed unserviceable at the time and had to undergo additional maintenance. Southwest Airlines has stated that, according to a spokesperson,

Southwest Airlines is the world’s largest low-cost carrier, offering scheduled service to over 120 domestic and international destinations.

Located in Dallas, Texas, the airline operates an exclusive fleet of Boeing 737 jets, numbering over 800 aircraft in total.

Taxiway collisions

As a result of the complexity of airports and the limited space between aircraft and ground vehicles, taxiway collisions are not uncommon.

In spite of the fact that most taxiway accidents do not cause serious injuries or death to passengers or ground personnel, they are often associated with damage to aircraft, delays to passengers, and unnecessary financial costs.

Controlled separation between aircraft must be maintained and optimized. The majority of taxiway incidents involve aircraft, vehicle operators, or both deviating from a surface movement controller clearance.

On the same day, another incident occurred at JAX

The Southwest incident was not the only one witnessed by the Jacksonville Aviation Authority on Wednesday. A Boeing 757 operated by Delta Flight 1328 made an emergency landing at JAX due to cabin pressure issues.

The aircraft was carrying 186 passengers and six crew members from Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Miami (MIA) before it was diverted to Jacksonville. There were no injuries as a result of the emergency, and the aircraft landed safely at JAX.

SEE ALSO:

On July 9, Target Will Launch Its Answer To Prime Day

Tencent And Alibaba Are Fined In China’s Crackdown On Fintech

Bitcoin (BTC) Maintains $30K, Solana (SOL) Jumps 12%: Weekend Watch
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs